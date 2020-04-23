Citing statewide statistics, COVID-19 cases peaked between April 8 and April 12, said Dr. Daniel Simon, University Hospitals chief clinical & scientific officer and president, UH Cleveland Medical Center.
“The challenges in Ohio now are very different than they were two to three weeks ago,” he said. “The challenges now are clustering of cases in nursing homes, assisted living, and in jails and prisons.”
He said all of the efforts that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Dr. Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Department of Health, have adopted have addressed concerns related to those clusters of cases. He credited Acton and DeWine as well as strong community response in social distancing.
“In fact, right now 25% of the COVID-positive cases in the state of Ohio are in prisons and jails,” he said in an April 20 interview with the Cleveland Jewish News. He said that presents challenges in terms testing, treatment and care. “The only yellow light that we have right now is that our five-day trend in total cases, which had been only 511 five days ago, is now up to the last two days. We had over 1,200 and then yesterday 1,380 new cases.”
He said the rise can be partly attributed to increased testing capability outside of Cuyahoga County.
“But some of that reflects disease in these isolated environments,” he said. “There’s no question that Ohio is in a much, much better position than anyone could have ever imagined.”
He said addressing the clusters, which also exist in homeless shelters, “needs to be done before you can start relaxing other aspects of what we’re doing.”
At the same time, Simon said there are gaps in between what experts recommend and the capabilities the state has. One recommendation would increase COVID-19 testing five-fold across the state, both in terms of active and past cases in order to do sufficient contract tracing.
Contact tracing, he said, requires testing, finding, isolating and quarantining people. In addition, contact tracing requires “an army” of trained health care workers.
Germany, he said, which is leading the way in contact tracing, has hired more than 300,000 people for the task.
“In order for to really ‘go back to normal,’ we are going to need thousands of people that are going to need to be trained to do this appropriate contact tracing,” he said. “It’s also going to require us, most likely, to remain distance and social distancing, and go to universal masking if we have any hope of opening activities.”
Without such measures, Simon predicts a recrudescence, as seen in other countries.
He said health care workers should be tested for antibodies immediately.
“It’s a very important issue as we’re about to bring in 300 new residents and interns and fellows at the end of June to start their training,” he said.
Simon also has a message for people who have serious health concerns.
“There’s a very, very concerning trend that’s going on in the U.S. right now, and that is that people with chronic illnesses and conditions – heart failure, diabetes, lung disease and other things, are withholding and postponing very important medical care because of their fear over COVID,” he said. “They don’t want to go to ambulatory health centers or to their doctor’s office.”
He said people with symptoms of appendicitis, heart attack, stroke, as examples, need to get prompt medical attention.
“When you come in too late, you have more complicated courses,” he said, limiting the ability of doctors to effectively treat these conditions. “So it’s very important for people to realize the whole entire University Hospital health system that has nearly 1,800 to 1,900 beds is only taking care of 70 COVID patients last night. … We don’t want you to postpone your care.”