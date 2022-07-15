Since 2019, University Hospitals has built a relationship with Technion American Medical School, part of Technion-Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa to bring fourth-year students to the Cleveland hospital system for their medical electives. With welcoming about 10 students each year, four Technion students have matched to complete their residency at UH since the partnership began.
“What we agreed with the Technion is that we would offer preferential access to fourth-year clerkships at University Hospitals.” Dr. Daniel Simon, president of academic and external affairs at UH, told the CJN. “We were very impressed with the students who were admitted to the Technion. They come from top U.S. institutions.”
The fourth-year clerkships are highly competitive as Simon said UH had 2,410 applications for 2021-22 and accepted 505 students from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and 210 visiting students. These clerkships then open up a pipeline for students to complete their residency, fellowships and ultimately join the staff at UH, he said.
Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, founded in 1912, is the oldest university in Israel, and its medical school founded in 1969 is one of six in the country. The American Program began in 1983 with the mission to bring a small number of North American students to study in a separate track parallel to the Israeli students, said Dr. Robert Glueck USA director of clinical operations of the Technion American Medical School and Senior Adjunct Lecturer Rappaport Faculty of Medicine at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, who visited UH three years ago to discuss the potential for a relationship between the two institutions.
“You might be asking, why University Hospitals,” said Simon, a resident of Moreland Hills and member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike and Beachwood Kehilla. “And one of the reasons is because Dr. Glueck was aware of the very strong Jewish community in Cleveland, and that obviously comes from the reputation predominantly of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland.”
Since Technion medical students come from all across the United States and tend to return to the states for electives and residency, one fourth-year Technion student each year at UH is provided housing at a small fee through grants from the Mt. Sinai Health Foundation. They are able to stay in a furnished apartment at the Centrics Apartments in Cleveland’s University Circle neighborhood, where many graduates and young fellows, doctors and nurses live.
“It’s a relationship with many different levels, it’s not just academic,” Dr. Glueck told the CJN. “It’s personal, and it’s really remarkable. And we are very grateful for the involvement of the Jewish community in Cleveland who have been so gracious.”
He said the apartment is provided by Mt. Sinai Foundation and that many students look for strong Jewish communities when returning for their rotations.
Dr. Joshua Wiener and Dr. Robert Naami are both Technion students who have matched with UH for their residencies and spoke of the appeal of the Israeli medical school as having a great location on the beach and its focus on research and innovation.
“I can’t figure anything better than going to learn in a great place on the beach, literally lived on the Mediterranean Sea for 3½ years,” Dr. Wiener, who grew up in Philadelphia and is a member of Chabad for Young Professionals in Cleveland, told the CJN. “And get to go learn in a somewhat more casual environment than we’re used to in the traditional American medical school system.”
After completing most of their book learning and looking to American institutions for hands-on learning for their fourth-year rotations and residencies, Wiener and Naami were drawn to UH for the notable Jewish community.
“In Cleveland, for me another factor that went into coming to UH for a 36-month, three-year residency was that I consider myself an Orthodox Jew, so keeping kosher and being surrounded by other Jewish people, that was something big for me,” Naami, who grew up in Los Angeles and is a member of Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood and Congregation Zemach Zedek in Cleveland Heights, told the CJN.
While at UH, medical students are under the direction of Dr. Debra Leizman, an internal medicine physician in charge of the general internal medical clerkship program and a member of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood. She touched on the benefits that Technion students and UH receive from the partnership.
“I think it goes both ways,” Dr. Leizman told the CJN. “It’s great for us to have an international presence. Technion is one of the best scientific institutions in the world, so to have that connection we can do research projects with them, we can send students back and forth. I think it’s really a great thing for us.”