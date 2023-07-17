Solon City Council approved plans July 10 for a vacant building to be converted into a University Hospitals urgent care center.
A site plan and two variances were approved for the 5,070-square-foot building at 6140 SOM Center Road that formerly housed Rose Italian Kitchen, which closed in 2020.
“That site’s been vacant for years, and we’ve tried restaurant after restaurant on the site, but I really like this use of the site,” Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the Cleveland Jewish News. “We have a great partnership with University Hospitals. They have an office building across the street, so this is a natural fit for that.”
He said the services and UH as a great business and employer in Ohio will add to the value of having the center in the community.
“Citizens will be able to go there if they have a health issue or concern or they need consultation and the ability just to go there, walk in, be able to talk to someone whether it’s a nurse or a doctor or a clinician,” Kraus said. “That’s such a great service to have.”
According to a June 26 letter from John Lister of JL Architects, representing the property owner Butterfli Holdings LLC, modifications to the building would include removing the tower element on the corner, the entry doors and canopy, removing and filling the garage doors and replacing the roof.
There will be new openings for windows and a store front door, and it will be repainted with UH color selections. The plan also proposes more green space and better walking access from handicap parking to the main entry.