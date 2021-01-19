A Holocaust education program in the United Kingdom is working to tell the story of Belarusian Jews during World War II with the goal of the conversation being to cross cultural lines.
Holocaust education may be common in some countries, but in Belarus, a country once part of the former USSR, that isn’t the case. According to Debra Brunner, CEO and co-founder of the Together Plan, an organization based in the UK and Belarus, Holocaust education is nonexistent in Belarus – leaving stories about Belarusian Jews during the Holocaust untold.
This led The Together Plan, in partnership with Jewish Child’s Day Charity, a grant-making charity also based in the UK, to create the Making History Together program, which aims to connect 20 bar mitzvah-aged children in the UK and Belarus. There are also plans to expand to the United States, specifically to Greater Cleveland.
One child from Ohio has already applied, with the assistance of volunteer Madison Jackson, a member of B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepepr Pike and a former Violet Spevack Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
“Why not spread the word?” Brunner asked in a Jan. 12 Zoom interview with the CJN. “We know there are a lot of Russian and Belarusian Jews in the (Cleveland) community. We want it to be as widespread as possible.”
The program has a launch date of Jan. 27, which is International Holocaust Remembrance Day, and will feature six Zoom sessions over seven months.
Brunner said she and Anthea Jackson, executive director of Jewish Child’s Day Charity, conceptualized the program from their wish to do something collaboratively to bring the Belarusian Holocaust experience to the forefront.
“Since there is no Holocaust education in Belarus, it is also very unspoken,” Brunner said. “They just don’t talk about Holocaust history, and especially their own Holocaust history, because at the time, it was the Soviet Union. No one was considered anything besides a Soviet. They didn’t talk about it because it was dangerous. So the Jewish communities that are there now, which are very fragile, still haven’t had that voice.”
Leo Levine, project coordinator at The Together Plan, explained children of bar mitzvah age are the perfect age group to tell this story.
“That’s when you start developing a person, truly developing your personality,” he said. “Learning about history might awaken something in that they might want to be active for a special cause that’s dear to them. So, the best way to explain this is that it is not a history lesson or school work, it is a journey of self-exploration.”
By the end of the program, Brunner said participants will discuss whether Belarusian Jews should remember the Holocaust or not. Each child will write an essay on the topic and be placed in a traveling exhibition. There are plans for it to be featured in England, Belarus and potentially the United States.
“We don’t know what the kids will say, as this has never been done before,” Brunner said. “It’s groundbreaking. We hope this will give rise to Holocaust education programs and conversations.”
The Together Plan also has access to 5,000 records of Jewish children that lived in Belarusian ghettos during World War II, featuring details of their lives and a photo.
“Each child in the program will get a different child assigned to them,” Brunner said. “We will also feature these documents in the exhibition. This gives voice to these children and allows us to learn what their life would’ve been like. And, they’re the same age as the children participating in the program.”
But according to Brunner, the overall goal is to speak these untold stories into existence.
“There are so many Belarusians around the world whose stories have not yet been told,” she said. “And we see we have a responsibility. So, the participants, in the end, can be very proud of themselves that they helped to create an exhibition that will tell a story not yet told.”
Jackson, a 2015 graduate of Solon High School in Solon, said, “These children are already showing signs of thought and understanding about the climate of the world. So, it would be interesting at the end to know what was achieved and to see if they understand what it means to be part of something like this.”