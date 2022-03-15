The Chagrin Valley Islamic Center, in partnership with the city of Solon and Solon Alliance for Interfaith Leaders, will hold a Prayer for Ukraine Vigil at 5 p.m. March 20 at the gazebo at Veterans Memorial Park at 6288 SOM Center Road.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus will join local civic, faith and community leaders to show their support for the people of Ukraine. Attendees are encouraged to wear Ukraine’s colors and bring signs to show their support. Parking will be available next to the gazebo or across the street.
For more information, contact Masroor Malik at 440-725-0957 or masroor_malik@yahoo.com.