For Roza Grinberg, living in Cleveland makes her feel scared for her Ukrainian-Jewish counterparts overseas as Russia continues its full-scale invasion operation into Ukraine.
What began as a conflict resurgence in early February turned into an outright war when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced Feb. 23 his intention to launch a “special military operation” into the former Soviet-occupied neighboring country.
So far, 137 Ukrainian citizens have been killed in the assaults on the country’s major cities as of Feb. 24, according to a video address from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is Jewish. Ten military officers were killed and the dead include border guards on the Zmiinyi Island in the Odessa region, which was taken over by Russians. Additionally, 316 people have been injured, he said in the address.
Grinberg moved to the United States and settled in Cleveland in 1984 with her family, including her two children. She grew up in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol. The second-largest city in the Donetsk Oblast region, Mariupol has a population of 431,859 people. Soon after, Grinberg started working at Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in 1996 and recently celebrating her 25th year with the organization.
“It’s such a terrible, sad situation,” she told the Cleveland Jewish News. “I am so pissed off about this. It’s so painful for me to hear what is going on. I have a lot of friends back home. A lot of people in Ukraine have already passed away from this conflict in the past, and now the situation is even more unstable. My people are not ready for war. I don’t understand why (Russia) is doing this. It’s so bad.”
Grinberg said she’s been informed about the conflict and rising tensions since she moved to the United States, but with the invasion, she found out on social media and through her friends that still live in Ukraine.
“I talked with my friend from Ukraine and I saw it online,” she said. “It’s affecting so many people. My coworkers and I have been so upset about this situation. They came into work asking me to explain to them what is going on and it was just so difficult. I don’t have the words. It’s a very bad situation.”
Russian forces also captured the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Pripyat, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, with Ukrainian officials reporting higher radiation levels from the defunct power plant on Feb. 25. According to a Reuters story, officials said increased military activity was causing radioactive dust to rise in the air. With that in mind, Grinberg said “it’s a totally different world” in comparison to past conflicts as well as how tensions were when she lived in Ukraine.
“In Ukraine, I had a good education and I was a doctor,” she said. “I worked in a hospital similar to the Cleveland Clinic. I had two kids, and when my son was starting to go to college, we made the decision to leave. But this, it feels very different. I am just so upset about it.”
Of her life in Cleveland, Grinberg said she doesn’t regret her move and has been “so happy” in America. But as of late, her happiness has been strained with thoughts of her home country.
“My family got to work, and I’ve been so thankful for my work at JFSA,” she said. “But now, I’m just living every second of every day worried about Ukraine. (Ukraine) was independent and has been for a long time and now (Russia) wants it. It’s not right. It feels like it was in Nazi Germany. For me, it is the same.”
The local Jewish community as well as the city of Cleveland has also shown support for the Ukrainian cause, sending a statement out on Feb. 24 signed by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Global Cleveland President Joe Cimperman and Jewish Federation of Cleveland president Erika Rudin-Luria.
“With the invasion of Russian Federation military forces into Ukraine, The City of Cleveland, Cuyahoga County, Global Cleveland, and the Jewish Federation of Cleveland reaffirm our commitment to democracy and peace, as well as extend our prayers to the communities impacted by this violence,” the statement read. “We strongly condemn this attack that will result in the loss of innocent lives and is a direct threat to the freedom of so many. As thousands of individuals are displaced from their homes and livelihoods in the face of war and violence, we want to remind the world that the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County, Ohio are here to embrace them with open arms.”
Noting that Cleveland is “no stranger” to welcoming newcomers, whether that’s a refugee, asylum-seeker or immigrant fleeing persecution and war, the community is “ready to do so again,” the statement continued.
“Cleveland is home to a beautiful, vibrant community made up of thousands of Ukrainians and Russians, and we will continue to be a safe, unifying place for those seeking peace and prosperity,” it said. “In the face of this threat to freedom, we stand shoulder to shoulder with those throughout the world who are advocating for peace and human rights.”
Grinberg said she hopes other communities both locally and across the world follow suit in showing support for Ukrainians.
“I am so supportive of Ukraine, and my family and friends that are still there,” she said. “Everyone should support. The Ukrainian community here is so upset. We need everyone to come together and support Ukraine. We’re scared about what is going on. In war, you have no idea what’s going to happen. Nobody wants a war. Everyone would like a good life - living in peace for their families, children, grandchildren and friends.”
University Heights has been flying a Ukrainian flag outside city hall.