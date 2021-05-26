An 82-year-old East Cleveland woman died following a crash involving an Unger’s Kosher Bakery and Food Shop delivery van May 25.
The woman, whose name was not released May 26 pending notification of family, died at University Hospitals in Cleveland after firefighters treated her on scene at the accident, which took place at the intersection of Mayfield and Taylor roads in Cleveland Heights at 11:44 a.m.
Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said she had little information about the accident.
The woman was driving a 2008 Chevrolet.
“She was driving southbound on Taylor Road and she was turning left onto Mayfield to go eastbound,” Mecklenberg told the Cleveland Jewish News May 26. “The van was traveling northbound on Taylor Road crossing Mayfield. … I don’t know what color (traffic) lights were.”
Mecklenberg said the Eastside Departments Group Enforcement accident investigation unit is conducting an investigation that will take about a week initially, possibly longer if toxicology tests are run.
Mecklenberg said she could not release the name of the driver of the Unger’s van, a 2012 Ford, and would not release that name pending the investigation.
The woman was transported to UH’s trauma center in Cleveland following treatment at the scene by firefighters.
The van driver, a male, was transported to MetroHealth Cleveland Heights Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to John Bryan, Cleveland Heights assistant fire chief.