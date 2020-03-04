The Jewish Federation of Cleveland and its agencies are bracing for a funding cut from United Way of Greater Cleveland, Erika B. Rudin-Luria, president of the Federation confirmed March. 2.
“We will receive a cut in our allocation from the United Way,” Rudin-Luria said. “That’ll be for the July 1, 2020, to the June 30, 2021, funding cycle.
Rudin-Luria said she’s “waiting for some additional information related to their funding priorities.”
As president of the Federation, Rudin-Luria holds a seat on the United Way board.
The 2019 allocation to the Federation from United Way of Greater Cleveland totaled $1.54 million.
“We’re still working on clarity,” she said. “It’ll be in the six figures though. So we anticipate it to be a significant decrease.”
United Way’s allocation to the Jewish agencies included a $50,000 allocation to the Federation, as well as allocations to Jewish agencies that serve the general community, Rudin-Luria said: Bellefaire JCB in Shaker Heights, Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland in Pepper Pike, Mandel JCC in Beachwood, Menorah Park and Montefiore, both in Beachwood.
“The Federation and our agencies benefit from the unrestricted campaign at United Way,” she said. “So as that campaign has decreased, we’ve received smaller allocations. ... We’ve been in conversations with our agencies and our first concern is we take a look at the people being served by all of the agencies and say how do we make sure that they don’t feel the cut. ... Our allocations committee will be meeting and discussing that of course as well, but we really sit down with each agency.”
August “Augie” Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland, unveiled a targeted, data-driven approach to address endemic poverty in Cleveland called the Community Hub for Basic Needs on Feb. 26.
Rather than acting as an umbrella over agencies, as it has in the past, it aims to identify priorities in tackling poverty over the next decade and to find partner agencies that share in those priorities.
United Way will fund the 87 agencies it currently supports with 50 percent of annual funding spread over 15 months from July of 2020 through September of 2021.
“We are looking for partners who can meet this measure and are interested in partnering with us, and others to surround that person with who work to meet these metrics over a period of time,” he said. “So we’re putting ourselves on the line to do that.”
A 2011 Greater Cleveland Jewish Population Study by the Federation reported almost 19% of Cleveland Jewish households reported incomes below 200% of federal poverty standards (which was $22,000 yearly for a single-person household in 2011 and varies based on the number of people in the home). For context, families who bring in this level of income or below often qualify for some forms of government assistance. Among Cleveland Jewish seniors, 26% reported incomes below 200 percent of federal poverty standards, according to the Federation study.
“We believe that Bellefaire and Jewish Family Service Association are both positioned very well to help families,” Rudin-Luria said. “We’ve seen them do it both in the Jewish community as well as in the general community. And both have the resources and the capacity to do so.”