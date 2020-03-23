The United Way of Greater Cleveland 211 Help Center, which community members can call for advice, resources or help navigating local services, has tripled in volume in recent days as COVID-19 and its related effects increasingly impact Northeast Ohioans.
August “Augie” Napoli, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Cleveland, said however, the agency is well equipped to handle as many calls as are made, and has ramped up hours for 10 more “navigators” to answer the increased number of calls as of March 20. Navigators are employees already trained on how to respond to 211 calls.
The service also expanded from serving six Northeast Ohio counties to 15.
Napoli said individuals call in with concerns from food access, keeping their families safe to keeping a roof over their heads, and the agency can triage calls to make sure they are accessing appropriate and available services. He said some callers simply want to talk through the frightening news and times though, which is also fine.
“What seems to be coming through is, they are afraid – they don’t know what the future holds. And it’s kind of a lifeline,” he said of the 211 line. “If you are by yourself or you are just feeling insecure, call the 211 number and have a human being answer the phone ... maybe you aren’t asking for anything in particular, except human interaction.”
He said people often ask questions about the latest information regarding government and other services in light of the pandemic, and the helpline can offer answers as they become available, as well as reassurance. Community members can also call about issues, needs and questions unrelated to COVID-19.
“Obviously, food, clothing, shelter – there’s a large (amount) of the population that really needs that – but beyond that I think what we are seeing is the fear and the (need for) human interaction,” Napoli said.
Those interested can dial “211” any hour of the day, or chat with a navigator online at 211oh.org.