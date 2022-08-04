A $10 million gift from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation will allow the United Way of Greater Cleveland to create the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Fund, according to am Aug. 4 news release.
Founded in 1900, the gift is the largest in the history of United Way of Greater Cleveland that is directed the organization’s endowment, the Cleveland Community Fund. The fund is designed as a matching grant to secure additional philanthropic contributions that will invest in United Way’s urban engagement strategies. According to the release, these initiatives provide immediate, coordinated assistance to help people in need of health, housing and economic mobility services throughout Cuyahoga County neighborhoods and communities.
“For decades, Mort Mandel and the Mandel Foundation have shown incredible generosity in supporting United Way of Greater Cleveland’s vital work, making the lives of hundreds of thousands healthier, safer and brighter,” United Way of Greater Cleveland President and CEO Augie Napoli said in the release. “We are deeply honored and humbled by the Mandel Foundation’s recognition of our efforts through the creation of the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Fund, which will ensure United Way continues on its path forward, aiding those who suffer under generational poverty’s thumb today, tomorrow, and well into the future.”
“We are pleased to continue the Mandel brothers’ support of United Way through the creation of the Mandel Fund,” Jehuda Reinharz, president and CEO of the Mandel Foundation, said in the release. “The United Way is an important asset to our community, and we hope this gift will serve as a catalyst for others to support its critical work.”
Paul Dolan, chairman and CEO of the Cleveland Guardians and chair of United Way of Greater Cleveland’s board of directors, said in the release, “The Mandels’ foresight, leadership, and philanthropic commitment have made United Way of Greater Cleveland an indispensable and progressive leader, convener, partner and voice for all those who live in need across Greater Cleveland. We thank the Mandel Foundation, and we know their continued faith in United Way will inspire many individuals and organizations to contribute to our critical work, so that together we can permanently upend poverty’s grip on Cleveland and create a better future for all who live in our city.”
