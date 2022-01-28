The Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition will receive $67 million from the Cleveland Clinic and the city of Cleveland, with the clinic selecting United Way of Greater Cleveland as the steward for its investment.
The Cleveland Clinic is dedicating $50 million over five years to the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition. Pending council approval, the city will provide $17 million over two years from American Rescue Plan Act funds to help ensure Cleveland homes are lead-free, according to a Jan. 13 news release from the Cleveland Clinic.
The donation more than doubles the $47.3 million the coalition had raised to date for its Lead Safe Home Fund, through which the coalition provides landlords with loans, grants and incentives to make their properties lead-safe.
“This effort is critical because prevention is the only effective approach. There is no cure and no way to reverse the damage of lead poisoning once it is done,” Tom Mihaljevic, president and CEO of the Clinic, said in a statement. “I want Cleveland to be safe for all children, and I know this is a problem we can solve. Our communities can only be safe and healthy when every person has the opportunity to live in a safe and healthy home.”
United Way of Greater Cleveland’s involvement in stewarding the funds, and its role in the Lead Safe Cleveland Coalition as a whole, directly aligns with its organizational mission, United Way President and CEO Augie Napoli told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“It’s absolutely spot on,” Napoli said. “It’s about getting to the root causes of poverty, all while at the same time, treating the symptoms. One of those root causes is housing instability, people not being able to maintain a home for one reason or another. The causes of that are things like lead poisoning. ... We felt like this was a great opportunity to help solve a root cause issue in our community that truly will do that and affect future generations. This really gets to the problem solving.”
In 2019, Cleveland City Council approved the Lead Safe Certification law, which requires all residential units constructed before 1978 to be certified as lead-safe by March 1, 2023. Nearly 90% of Cleveland’s housing stock was built before 1978, which is when residential lead paint was outlawed, according to the release.
The contribution from the Clinic and the city brings the fund to about $115 million which, according to the release, is enough to ensure all rental homes built before 1978 are lead safe, as well as to comprehensively address the impact of lead poisoning in Cleveland.
The additional funding will allow the coalition to assist homeowners and assist families facing displacement due to lead poisoning. It aims to create a national model for lead-safe care, improve lead screening and testing rates, train additional lead-safe workers and work to address other health concerns inherent in Cleveland’s housing stock, all through the Lead Safe Resource Center.
“By protecting the health and future of our kids, we are protecting the health and future of Cleveland,” Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb said in the release. “This is one example of what we can accomplish through the power of collaboration and this investment is one step closer in helping Cleveland become a safer, healthier and more equitable city.”
Ira Kaplan, a board and executive committee member and vice-chair at United Way of Greater Cleveland, told the CJN that this type of dedication to an effort like Lead Safe addresses a “chronic condition among kids, and adults too, before there is a health problem created.”
“We’re creating a situation where people, especially kids, will be healthy,” he said. “It’s so relevant and important to our city. We have big problems here. The fact that the community is coming together and addressing them in a city that is very poor but has an equally incredible potential, to me, is very moving. That is why I’m so excited.”
With the Lead Safe private-public partnership having more than 500 members representing over 120 organizations, the Cleveland Clinic and city’s dedication to the organization is part of a larger effort to create a better Cleveland for generations to come, Napoli said. He is preparing to retire on June 30 after serving in his role at United Way since 2016.
“These things don’t just happen,” he said. “It’s a team effort. But, it feels wonderful to be able to see this clear opportunity to actually solve a problem.
“(This work) shines a much brighter light on housing instability and how important it is in the life of children to have a stable, healthy home. It’s not the only issue they face, but it’s a major issue. So our ability to say, look, we solved together as a community this one aspect of housing instability, let’s go after some of the other issues the city is facing.”
Napoli added by putting community dollars toward real issues that result in tangible outcomes demystifies the concept of poverty and its effect on people’s lives.
“If you don’t live under the thumb of poverty, you don’t really understand what it is like day-in and day-out because you don’t see it,” he said. “This helps us to demystify and to point out that if you don’t have lead issues in your home, you don’t think about it. Once you’re poisoned, you can’t become unpoisoned. So, it has to stop. And the only way to do it is this way. This demonstrates to the world that we can do it, that we can address those gaps.”