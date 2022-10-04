United Way of Greater Cleveland held its Annual Community Luncheon back in-person for the first time in over three years as Augie Napoli reflected on his last year as president and CEO and welcomed his successor, Sharon Sobol Jordan. Sobol Jordan is also a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.
The luncheon was held Sept. 30 at the Huntington Convention Center as 813 attendees enjoyed networking and listening to speeches from board chair Paul Dolan and Napoli as they spoke about the work of United Way over the past year, and as Jordan introduced herself and looked to the future. Russ Mitchell, WKYC anchor and managing editor at WKYC Studios, moderated the program.
“As president and CEO of the United Way of Greater Cleveland over these past six years – and for about 12 more hours today – I’ve had the privilege of working side-by-side with our board, with the staff, with our volunteers, with organizations and donors - so many of whom are here today,” Napoli said as he addressed the crowd. “I’m energized by your unwavering commitment in the face of what often seems the insurmountable problem of poverty.”
He spoke about the long-term plan started in 2016 to address the root causes of poverty, as a shift from only addressing the symptoms, and the growth and challenges currently taking place.
“We have a long way to go, but by any measure, what’s been achieved – especially over this last year – has been monumental,” he said. “The success we’re seeing is an incredible demonstration that the transformational path United Way embarked on six years ago is the right one.”
In the past six years, United Way has raised more than $320 million in support of the community hub for basic needs and the impact institute, while raising $82.3 million from all sources in the fiscal year of 2022 alone, Napoli said.
“With our new strategy firmly in place, fiscal year 21-22 was one of the most successful fundraising years in our existence,” said Dolan, chairman and CEO of the Cleveland Guardians, as he announced the $82.3 million total and a principle gift of $52.5 million from Cleveland Clinic – the largest gift ever received by United Way in its 122-year history.
Dolan was honored during the luncheon as only the second recipient of the Marc S. Byrnes Award for Community Service established in 2019 and named for the former board chair of United Way. Byrnes, chairman emeritus of Oswald Companies, was also honored with the United Way of Greater Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award and became a lifetime board of trustees member.
“I look back, in all seriousness, on my 48-year career in philanthropy that’s moved at lightning speed, but the pinnacle of that career has been the opportunity to serve the community I love as United Way’s president,” Napoli said. “That’s due in large part to you here and many, many more who have enriched my life in countless ways. As for United Way’s own leadership transition, I have every confidence that Sharon Sobol Jordan will capitalize on the momentum that’s taken hold. I know she’ll continue this historic organization on its fruitful path.”
As Jordan was welcomed to the stage and to United Way, Napoli gave her a United Way pin and a promise of many more so she can always wear one.
“What an incredible year it has been for United Way,” Jordan said. “And still as I listen to all the program today, I have mixed emotions about the data and stories that we’ve heard. I am truly grateful for the good work and the great impact achieved by so many – many in this room – and yet at the same time I’m impatient with the pace of change.”
She addressed the decades of structural, systemic and institutional racism and injustice and asked what it will take to accelerate the pace of change and prosperity. As she prepares to lead United Way, she shared her top three reasons why she is hopeful and looking forward to leading. First, for the organization’s dedication to taking on big issues; second, for the unique time for the region as a new vision and way of working takes shape; and third, to build upon the progress and momentum at United Way and throughout the region.
“In closing, to Augie – I am so thankful for your bold leadership,” Jordan said. “We can focus on our greatest hopes for the future because you and your great team have done the hard work over the last six years.”