Beachwood, OH (44122)

Today

Rain and snow showers this morning, becoming all snow for the afternoon. High 39F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.