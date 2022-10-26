Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai Synagogue in Lyndhurst will host its annual Unity & Community Dinner Nov. 6, honoring Frank and Beth Rosenberg and Dr. Daniel and Ellen Worthington.
After taking place virtually in 2020 and as a hybrid event in 2021 due to COVID-19, the annual dinner is returning to fully in person for the first time in three years.
The dinner goes back to the revitalization of the shul and its vision to be a Modern Orthodoc shul rooted in the Orthodox community and halachah, as well as serve an important role in the Jewish and Greater Cleveland communities, Rabbi Noah Leavitt told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 21.
“So, we’ve always thought to honor members of the shul who really embody this vision with their lives, who are devoted members of our shul, but also devoted to causes in the larger Jewish community and the Greater Cleveland community.” Rabbi Leavitt said.
He described this year’s honorees as “pillars of the community” as they have been actively involved with the shul and Cleveland community.
The Rosenbergs of Pepper Pike will be receiving the Unity & Community award. They have three grown daughters, two sons-in-law and two grandchildren.
Frank Rosenberg is president of Northern Ohio Scrap Services and the immediate past board president at Oheb Zedek Cedar Sinai, in which Leavitt said he help navigate the shul through the pandemic. He carries on the legacy of his family which was a longtime active member of the former Sinai Synagogue.
Beth Rosenberg is an independent consultant on facilitate strategy, culture building and operational effectiveness for nonprofits, businesses and professional service firms. She is the immediate past board chair of Menorah Park and an officer of the Mt. Sinai Foundation and board member of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, serving on many boards over the past 25 years.
“Attending this year as an honoree and being recognized as somebody who makes a difference in sustaining and building the work of our synagogue – which is expressly focused on the concept of volunteerism and building community – makes us feel great and hopefully motivates others to see the impact and satisfaction that can come from volunteering in the organizations that they care about,” Frank and Beth Rosenberg wrote to the CJN in a Oct. 24 email.
Dr. Daniel and Ellen Worthington of Beachwood will be receiving the Outstanding Service Award. They have three children and two grandchildren.
Daniel Worthington has been a community pediatrician in Cleveland for 50 years and is preparing to retire at the end of November. He has been on the board of The Agnon School, which is now the Joseph and Florence Mandel Jewish Day School, Jewish Family Services Association of Cleveland, part of the Cuyahoga County Ombudsman program, and a solicitor for the Jewish Welfare Fund, which is now the annual Campaign for Jewish Needs, in the physicians division.
Ellen Worthington is a former English teacher in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and retired professional fundraiser. She was a stay-at-home mom while her children were young and volunteered mainly for the National Council of Jewish Women. Recently, she was writing letters to possible voters to encourage them to vote.
“There’s just so many worthy members of our congregation that I think it’s very kind and nice that they have selected us,” she told the CJN Oct. 24. “But we certainly don’t feel that we’re outstanding in any way.”
The dinner is chaired by Arlene Holz Smith, vice president of the shul and a past honoree, who said guests can expect speeches, cocktails and a sitdown dinner at Beechmont Country Club in Orange. Smith, a resident of Beachwood, told the CJN Oct. 25 the honorees represent what the awards are about through their commitments to actively serving the synagogue and broader communities.
“We hope a good time will be had by all as we sing the praises of our honorees,” she said.