Energy and love were evident in the midst of hundreds of people of all ages who gathered for Yom Hazikaron-Yom Haatzmaut tekes, or ceremony, April 25 at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood.
The annual community event had a central theme of achdut, or unity. Rabbi Avery Joel greeted the crowd and 10th-grade students Tehila Kahn, Lottie Ginsburg, Yael Kaufman, Adielle Shilles and Keren Ebner took turns reading and introducing other speakers.
The night began with a commemoration of Yom Hazikaron and acknowledgment of the recent terror victims in Israel, Asher and Yaakov Paley, Hallel and Yagel Yaniv, and Lucy Maia and Rina Dee, and a discussion of the power of Am Yisrael coming together as one to mourn their losses. Each story described the violence that happened to a half-dozen Israelis. During the program, the hundreds of attendees were solemn and silent.
The night then transitioned from the feeling of loss to the immense thanks for the state of Israel and the celebration for Yom Ha’atzmaut.
In honor of their siblings who are serving in the Israel Defense Forces, Netanel Jacobs and Devora Ben-Tor lit candles. Roni Cohen and Efrat Fuest lit candles in honor and thanks to all people serving Israel in the IDF and completing their sherut leumi, an alternative voluntary national service for those who are ineligible for service in the IDF. Bnei Akiva representatives Eitan Joel, Ephraim Blau, Yonatan Goldfinger, Aviva Soclof, Adina Rush and Daniella Taub were honored with lighting a candle in recognition for all of their hard work in Bnei Akiva.
Grade school and junior high students joined together to sing “Am Yisrael Chai.” Through lighting candles, thanks were given and those serving in Israel were honored.
Tenth grade students Tehila Kahn, Lottie Ginsburg, Yael Kaufman, Adielle Shilles and Keren Ebner took turns reading and introducing speakers during the event.
The mothers of soldiers participated in a candle lighting during the event. From left are Noki Baskin, Rochelle Shiller, Adena Klineman, Francoise Jacobs, Elana Ben Tor, Kimberly Setnik and Adina Mendlovic.
Bnei Akiva representatives Eitan Joel, from left, Ephraim Blau, Yonatan Goldfinger, Aviva Soclof, Adina Rush and Daniella Taub are honored with lighting a candle in recognition for all of their hard work in Bnei Akiva.
PHOTOS: Yom Hazikaron-Yom Haatzmaut tekes at Fuchs Mizrachi
Tenth grade students Tehila Kahn, Lottie Ginsburg, Yael Kaufman, Adielle Shilles and Keren Ebner took turns reading and introducing speakers during the event.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Herzl, Lottie, and Malkie Ginsburg take a moment to pose for a photo before the event goes into full swing.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Female dancers including Fuchs students, siblings, mothers and grandmothers ignite the evening with energized dance and celebration.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
The mothers of soldiers participated in a candle lighting during the event. From left are Noki Baskin, Rochelle Shiller, Adena Klineman, Francoise Jacobs, Elana Ben Tor, Kimberly Setnik and Adina Mendlovic.
Submitted photo
Rabbi David Teller, Stark High School principal, leads the community in Kinat David.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Rabbi Darren Levin, junior high principal, leads the community in kel maleh.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Rabbi Gabe Falk, faculty of the upper school, leads the community in yizkor.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Netanel Jacobs and Devora Ben-Tor light candles in honor of their siblings who are currently serving in the IDF.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Roni Cohen, left, and Efrat Fuest light candles in honor and thanks to all persons serving Israel in the IDF and completing their sherut leumi, or alternate voluntary service.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Bnei Akiva representatives Eitan Joel, from left, Ephraim Blau, Yonatan Goldfinger, Aviva Soclof, Adina Rush and Daniella Taub are honored with lighting a candle in recognition for all of their hard work in Bnei Akiva.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
6th graders completing their daglanut dance.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
6th graders completing their daglanut dance.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Nomi, Daniella, Malka and Tzali Botnick are excited about the coming events of the evening.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Etai, 14, David, 13, and Mikey, 14 take a break during the transition of the program to enjoy silliness in the hallway at Fuchs.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
Students at Fuchs Mizrachi School parade with Israeli flags at a Yom Ha’aztmaut celebration for Israel’s 75th birthday.
CJN Photo / Sherry Gavanditti
The 12th grade class lit a candle in celebration of their upcoming year abroad in Israel, furthering their commitment and love of Israel. Several mothers of soldiers attended and came to the stage to be recognized.
Rabbi Raffi Glickman lowered the flag to half-mast during the commemoration of Yom Hazikaron tekes and Ariel Gore raised the flag in celebration of Yom Ha’atzmaut.
Stark High School principal Rabbi David Teller led the community in Kinat David, and Rabbi Darren Levin, junior high principal, led the community in Kel Maleh Rachamim, a prayer for the soul of the departed. Rabbi Gabe Falk, who is on the faculty of the upper school, led the community in Yizkor and Rav Ariel Ben David led the community in Tefillah L’ Shalom Medinat Yisrael, a prayer for the welfare of the state of Israel.
Eitan Weiss, Rav Ariel Ben David and Zev Levy led the singing of “Avinu Avinu.” Ariel Ben David led in Tefillla L’Shalom Hamedina. The tekes concluded with the singing of “Hatikvah”, followed by Tefillah Chagigit.
The sixth grade performed a Daglanut dance, waving Israeli flags and forming the number 75 out of the flags at the end – for Israel’s 75th birthday, currently being celebrated.