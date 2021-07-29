A University Heights Ben & Jerry’s franchise owner is teaming up with other Jewish franchisees to “fight back” against Unilever, Ben & Jerry’s parent company, after it made comments and a corporate decision many feel are antisemitic.
On July 19, the company announced Ben & Jerry’s ice cream will no longer be served in Israel’s West Bank and east Jerusalem. In the official statement, they referred to Israel as ‘Occupied Palestinian Territory.’
“We believe it is inconsistent with our values for Ben & Jerry’s ice cream to be sold in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT),” the company said in a statement. “We also hear and recognize the concerns shared with us by our fans and trusted partners.”
Jim Leikin, who has owned a Ben & Jerry’s franchise on the campus of John Carroll University for over 15 years, said he has been in contact with several other Jewish Ben & Jerry’s franchisees to take action against Unilever. He said these franchisees come from around the country, including California, New York and Texas.
“I see this as an opportunity for myself to get involved in the growing sense of antisemitism in America,” Leikin told the Cleveland Jewish News July 26. “I think it’s an opportunity for me to get involved in trying to educate people about what’s really going on there … because there’s a lot of misknowledge being tossed around out there.”
Leikin said these actions against Unilever and antisemitism are still in the preliminary stages.
Ohio is one of 35 states to have an anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions law. In 2016, former Gov. John Kasich signed House Bill 476 into law, which prohibits a state agency from contracting with a company that’s boycotting or divesting from Israel and requires public companies to explicitly state in contracts declaring they are not boycotting or dis-investing from Israel, an agreement that would last throughout the duration of the contract.
Ben & Jerry’s was originally founded in 1978 by two Jewish men, Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, a graduate of Oberlin College in Ohio. In 2000, the company was sold to Unilever for $326 million, according to The Wall Street Journal. Leikin said he believes the board of Unilever has a personal agenda being pushed through, and that the board is “very antisemitic.”
“I think the conflict that’s going on in Israel and the disagreements are just an excuse to display their antisemitism,” Leikin said.
In 2018, Ben and Jerry’s came out with a flavor called ‘pecan resist.’ Part of the proceeds from their flavor went to support Women’s March, which is a group that marches for women’s rights. However, the Women’s March was taken over by American political activist Linda Sarsour, who has been accused of antisemitism by many Jewish people, including Leikin. Because of her comments, including a pro-Palestinian stance, Leikin did not feel comfortable selling the product in his store and donating money to the campaign.
During that controversy, Leikin said he spoke with Anuradha Mittal, chair of the board of Ben & Jerry’s. Leikin said he was assured many times that their views were not political, and their views were not antisemitic. But after this most recent dispute, he said he feels this is not true.
“I found out that she lied to my face about what her real views were because I see them now,” said Leikin, a member of Park Synagogue in Cleveland Heights and Pepper Pike. “So, that’s how I view this, as really just a company that’s against Israel.”
On July 27, Mittal, released her first comments on Twitter about the boycott since it was announced.
“I am proud of @benandjerrys for taking a stance to end sale of its ice cream in the Occupied Palestinian Territory,” Mittal said in the tweet. “This action is not antisemitic. I am not antisemitic. The vile hate that has been thrown at me does (not) intimidate me. Pls (sic) work for peace – not hatred!”
On top of Leikin’s plans to fight back, the Israeli-American Council flew a banner over Ben & Jerry’s factory and global headquarters in South Burlington, Vt., reading “Serve Ice Cream, Not Hate” on July 26. The banner also read #BDSisHATE, referring to boycotts, divestment and sanctions against Israel.
The flyover has kicked off a global advocacy effort that also features a social media campaign urging people to call on Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, not to align with the BDS hate movement targeting Israel, and to renew the ice cream maker’s license with its Israeli manufacturer.
Joel Gasman, an independent owner and operator of a Ben & Jerry’s franchise in New York City, announced his store will donate 10% of its profits to state of Israel causes.
“As independent franchise owners with Ben & Jerry’s, we feel the recent actions by its corporate office do not reflect our personal views, and we’re saddened by the impact that this has had on our business and the Jewish community,” the franchise said in a statement on Facebook.
Giant Eagle, which carries Ben & Jerry’s, is owned by the Shapira family, with Laura Shapira Karet serving as president and CEO. The supermarket chain, which is headquartered in O’Hara Township near Pittsburgh, operates 410 grocery and convenient stores in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Indiana, Maryland and West Virginia.
The company wrote in a July 28 email statement to the CJN:
“At Giant Eagle, we are deeply committed to creating an inclusive, equitable and diverse place to work and shop. We take seriously our responsibility to respect all people and all perspectives, and expect the same from the companies and brands that have their products on our store shelves.
“We are closely following the recent decision made by Ben & Jerry’s regarding the sale of its products in the Middle East. We recognize that the issues at the center of the decision are complex and that many people across our communities have strong beliefs about them. It’s for these reasons that we believe it’s best at this time to allow customers to make their own decisions on how they support Ben & Jerry’s by continuing the sale of the brand’s products in our stores.”
Leikin suggests the Jewish community boycott all 400 brands Unilever owns. These brands include soap, chocolate and tea companies. Leikin said he would not blame anyone for boycotting his store as well.
“The Jewish people are a family,” Leikin said. “We tend to fight a lot, and we shouldn’t. And the Jewish people need to get behind each other on all these issues. No matter what your political beliefs are, no matter what your religious beliefs are, religious, non-religious, Conservative or Reform, this is an issue right here in Cleveland that the whole Jewish community can get behind.”