The first new housing development to be built in University Heights in more than 50 years broke ground Oct. 14. City officials and representatives of Knez Homes, which will build 30 townhomes to be called South Taylor Place, assembled on South Taylor Road near Washington Boulevard to have a ceremonial shovel-and-dirt groundbreaking under blue skies and temperatures in the 50s.
The townhomes will be built across the street from the Delisle Options Center on Superior Road, which was the site of the former Taylor Road Elementary School that was built in the 1920s and demolished in the 1970s.
“I thank Bo Knez and his team for sharing in our vision of what will be,” University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said in prepared remarks. “I thank the residents of our city for putting us all in place to do this work on behalf of the community. This project is a monument to what is possible when we work together.”
In the middle of this development, will be a new street named Mosaic Court, which is “symbolic of our city’s rebranding, embracing and celebrating our diversity, all of us coming together in harmony to make up the community we call University Heights,” Brennan said.
“And beyond symbolism, this project is a concrete achievement of our city’s ongoing commitment to the success and improvement of the Cedar-Taylor district, our shared district with the city of Cleveland Heights,” he said “And our commitment to diversification of our housing stock. With this project, University Heights will offer modern living with a Heights address, within view of downtown Cleveland, and just up the hill from University Circle – the scientific, medical and cultural hub of Northeastern Ohio.”
Bo Knez, president and CEO of Knez Homes in Concord Township, said he expects to begin excavation work in 15 to 30 days and completion will take about 18 to 24 months. He said the townhomes will start in the mid-400,000s.
According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Website, several parcels on South Taylor Road, Washington Boulevard and Wynn Road were purchased from University Heights City Beautiful Corporation for a total of $28,000 on March 11, 2021. The first unit to be built will be toward the rear of the property. Townhomes will feature two to three bedrooms, an open floor plan, roof decks and 15-year tax abatement. All townhomes will be Energy Star rated.
“So, I think we pretty much hit a lot of all of the wants, needs and desires of the people being the residents here,” Knez told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“Today is the culmination of a lot of hard between the city of University Heights and Knez Homes,” Knez said. “We’ve worked with them for years on how to fill in what we call their missing teeth, which they don’t have many of, but the mayor has been very progressive in taking any unused land that is not being utilized and bringing in more residents to enhance the experience of University Heights to add people to work with the retail that’s here, to add vibrancy to the area, to make it just a stronger community.”
Knez spoke about why he was drawn to the location, which is not far from the Jewish Education Center of Cleveland, Hebrew Academy of Cleveland and Kinneret Kosher Pizza restaurant, all in Cleveland Heights. It’s almost directly across the street from the original Lax and Mandel bakery, which was a fixture on South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights before moving to Cedar Road in South Euclid and closing in 2015. The new development will also be in the area where Congregation Oer Chodosh Anshe Sfard stood from 1952 to the late 1990s on Washington Boulevard until being closed in the 1990s and eventually torn down.
“What makes it appealing to us is the proximity to a lot of the nucleuses that Cleveland has, which is downtown Cleveland, which is University Circle and the pleasant aura that University Heights has. It’s a desired place to live. People want to live in University Heights. There isn’t a lot of vacant land that can bring new product to a person who wants a new home that’s tax-abated with the proximity and the amenities that are within a couple of miles of this location made it very appealing to us.”
The idea for redeveloping this land started years ago from a conversation Brennan had with Patrick Grogran-Myers, who worked for the city.
“We started talking about this land and what we could to diversity the housing stock in the city, and how we admired Bo Knez was doing, and how can we bring what he was doing to University Heights,” Brennan told the CJN.
He said talks included the law director, city council and the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.
Brennan said the demographics for those purchasing units will be empty nesters and young professionals.
“It’s going to be people who work in University Circle, but don’t necessarily want to live on the circle,” Brennan said. “It’s people who want to live in University Heights, but want the conveniences of modern, new construction.”
A short distance from South Taylor Place, a $100-million-plus redevelopment on the other side of South Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights is planned. Taylor Tudor Plaza will rise from a largely vacant building constructed in 1928 that will include first floor retail and two floors of residential. This project will abut Taylor Road Synagogue and will be near Cain Park.
“I think they’re going to complement each other,” Knez said about the new developments. “Any time you get large-scale redevelopment, it’s always very, very exciting. Nobody wants to be the covered wagon by themself on the prairie. We welcome as much redevelopment to an area. When I moved from Europe here, I grew up on East 55th (Street) and St. Clair (Avenue) and I’ve always been a huge Cleveland and Cleveland first-suburb advocate, so any redevelopment here is music to my ears.”
Brennan echoed those sentiments.
“I think it’s going to bring a lot of excitement to the district,” he said. “It’s a lot of synergy to have a lot of new things going on. You have the Taylor Tudors, you have around the corner properties that have been bought that are being converted into new business, you’ve got the existing great businesses along Cedar-Taylor already and the people have that have invested in this district already.”
He mentioned Sanford Herskovitz and his stepson, Hank Kornblut of Mr. Brisket, which is nearby on South Taylor Road.
“People who have already invested in this district have already demonstrated why this district is great, why it works and why it could be even better,” Brennan said.
He also said that the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency has recommended funding of a improvement project in fiscal year 2026 for the cities of University Heights and Cleveland Heights for a multipurpose trail to connect the cities, to connect the communities, to connect the parks along Washington Boulevard.
“That may seem a long way’s away,” Brennan said in his prepared remarks. “But it is no longer than the time it took to conceive this housing project here, through today’s groundbreaking. Perseverance. Persistence. Progress. Today we celebrate this milestone. Much of the real work – certainly the visible work – still lies ahead, the actual construction. It is part of the ongoing progress of moving this city forward.”
Brennan told the CJN he feels “elated.”
“This (project) has been years in the making, at least four years now in the making and we’re here,” he said. “This has been a process to ... to the people passing by, this will look like an overnight success, but like all overnight successes, it’s been years in the making.”