The mayor of University Heights has canceled all block parties in the city going forward, including one scheduled for today, according to a March 10 memorandum.
Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, mayor and safety director, directed a memorandum to the fire chief, police chief, city personnel and copied to the service director, city council and community at large in an email.
Three people in Cuyahoga County tested positive for coronavirus, Gov. Mike DeWine said on March 9. And the mayor's memorandum listed the subject as COVID-19 and block parties.
"Following CDC recommendations, and after consultation with the chief of fire and chief of police, for the safety and well-being of event organizers, participants, and the community, all city block parties are canceled or otherwise postponed until further notice," Brennan wrote. "This includes the block party scheduled today on White Road."