Cleveland Heights High School seniors who live in University Heights will be recognized by the city in its “Senior Spotlight” program.
In addition, the city will include as many graduates of the class of 2020 as possible in the July issue its city magazine, Mosaic.
Seniors should answer the following questions and send them with a high-resolution photograph to Mike Cook, communications and civic engagement coordinator at mcook@universityheights.com: name, high school, extracurricular activities, activities outside of school, favorite class and teacher, what will you remember most about being a senior during this pandemic, what will you miss most about high school, what message of thanks would you like to share with your parents, siblings or other relatives and what are your plans after graduation.