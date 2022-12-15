Ongoing legal battles between the city of University Heights and the Aleksander Shul in three different courts appear to be on the brink of settlement that will allow the shul to continue operations in a residential neighborhood.
University Heights City Council is expected to take up discussion of the settlement Dec. 19, according to a lawyer for the Aleksander Shul and the city’s law director.
While neither John Slagter of Tucker Ellis LLP in Cleveland, who represents Aleksander Shul, nor Lucas McConville, University Heights law director, would discuss details in a joint telephone call with the Cleveland Jewish News Dec. 15, they both acknowledged that the settlement will allow the shul to continue operating at 4380 University Parkway.
McConville called the settlement “global,” meaning it would resolve all the outstanding legal issues in three different courts – two civil cases and one in housing court.
The climax of the legal disputes occurred on Sept. 7, 2021, the first day of Rosh Hashanah, when a private investigator for the city parked outside of the shul to observe activities at the shul, panicking members of the shul.
“The parties have been working to try to reach resolution which protects both the city’s interests, community’s interests, and also my client’s interests,” Slagter said, adding that he expects a resolution “hopefully next week.”
“The parties have been working diligently to negotiate terms of the settlement,” McConville said, adding that negotiations have taken place over several months.
The city first filed criminal violations in September 2019 against University Realty USA LLC, which is the owner of the shul stemming from safety and city zoning violations. University Realty pleaded no contest, and Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery sentenced University Realty to $1.59 million in fines, of which all but $65,000 was suspended. In addition, University Realty was assessed $66,730 in costs.
The shul appealed the sentence Aug. 6, 2021, in the 8th District Court of Appeals in Cleveland, which ultimately sent the case back to Shaker Heights Municipal Housing Court.
Separately, the city filed a civil suit June 7, 2021, in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas seeking to bar Aleksander Shul from using the house as a shul through a temporary restraining order, temporary and permanent injunction.
Aleksander Shul countersued and filed a separate civil rights lawsuit Oct. 13, 2021, against the city of University Heights in U.S. District Court.
On Nov. 22, 2021, the University Heights planning commission approved a special-use permit and 10 variances needed in order to allow the shul to transform the house for use as a shul.
The University Heights City Council meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at Wiley Middle School at 2181 Miramar Blvd.
“We are both hopeful that we can reach a resolution and move on,” Slagter said. “I think that’s in the best interest of everyone.”
McConville said he was “completely on the same page.”