The city of University Heights gave its 2021 University Heights Civic Awards Dec. 21 in a virtual ceremony.
“While our houses help make our city special, it’s the people who live in them who truly make University Heights exceptional,” Michael Dylan Brennan said at the ceremony. “The civic awards are one way we say thank you to the residents and people who work here for all they do.”
The city named Dr. Alicia Sloan as the University Heights Citizen of the Year. She serves on the board for the Vision of Angels Youth Foundation and volunteers at the Cleveland Food Bank. She runs a notary business and owns Nova’s Performing Arts Center, where she teaches dance and Spanish.
Retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montomery was named public servant of the year. Montgomery is a member of the Cleveland Re-entry Leadership Coalition, a volunteer with the Cleveland Rape Crisis Center, and has helped implement improvements to the justice system in Cuyahoga County.
Cleveland Heights High School chemistry teacher O’Dasha Blue was named educator of the year.
University Heights Housing Director Geoff Englebrecht was named employee of the year.
Stephen Tizzano of the city maintenance department was named University Heights co-worker of the year.
Good Neighbor awards went to the following people and institution:
• Congregation Zichron Chaim, which is about to build a new synagogue in University Heights. “This is a project that promotes community, and builds upon a strong and vital congregation that has long outgrown its present facility,” according to Brennan. “The congregation deserves praise for working with city officials and council to build something truly beautiful.”
• Kate Malone, who Brennan said, was instrumental in improving relations between the city and John Carroll University, where she worked on community and government relations;
• Hillcrest Hospital pharmacist Allyson Wexler, who was recognized by Jstyle with a Courageous in CLE award. The city recognized her for her care of patients at their bedside during the COVID-19 pandemic and for facilitating medicines during emergency situations;
• Cleveland orchestra violinist Emma Shook and MusicCLE Yours, which offered a free concert by an ensemble of Cleveland Orchestra musicians at Walter Stinson Community Park;
• Longtime resident Faye Benson, who lobbied the city to bring houses in her neighborhood up to code.
• Gearity Elementary School fifth grader Sofia Mejia, whose principal nominated her for being a good student, working her way through the English Learners program, volunteering on Tiger Council and for “exceptional character.”
• Derwin Martin, who helped out neighbors in a time of medical need;
• Michele Joseph-Kaminsky, owner of Mika’s Wig Boutique, for sponsorship of large-scale menorahs on display at Beachwood Medical Center, Ahuja Medical Center, and Hillcrest Hospital.
Awards will be delivered to all winners in January.