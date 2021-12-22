After three city employees tested positive for COVID-19, the city of University Heights has closed its building department and the housing and community development department building through the end of December, together with most functions of those departments, according to a Dec. 21 memorandum from Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan to all department heads.
“For reasons of public safety regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including especially the safety of city employees and contractors, effective at close of business today, the Building Department and the Housing & Community Development Department building will be closed through the end of 2021, together with most functions of those departments,” the memo reads.
“Per Tina Simons of SafeBuilt, emergency requests for building permits will be processed by contacting their main phone line, 440-399-0850. This is to be used only for permits for emergency repairs that cannot wait till January 3, 2022,” Brennan wrote. “Point of sale and other housing-type inspections have been cleared through year’s end. No further POS, rental registration, or exterior inspections or reinspections will be conducted until 2022.
“To our city employees, it is my intention to avoid disruption to your compensation and banked time during this closure. To the extent you can continue to work from home, you are encouraged to do so – understanding that certain functions cannot be done from home. I will liberally consider administrative leave and related requests on a case by case basis during this time.
“Please stay or get well,and be safe during this time,” Brennan wrote. “Absent further announcement, these departments will reopen on Monday, January 3, 2022.”