University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan made a reference to slavery at the Oct. 18 city council meeting, in reference to the clerk of council, who is Black, prompting heated reaction from city council members, including Vice Mayor Michele Weiss.
The interchange and its ripple effect are part of a pattern of heated interactions between council and the mayor, with council censuring the mayor in a 6-1 vote May 3.
Brennan’s remarks Oct. 18 pertained to an ordinance that Weiss introduced that would have compelled the mayor to participate in annual performance reviews of Kelly Thomas, the clerk of council.
“You know we’ve had a number of discussions in executive session about the clerk of council,” Brennan said. “And you know we’re out here dancing around as if we’re being somehow objective … when in fact I know that council’s trying to put a switch in my hand and have me hit Kelly Thomas.”
Councilman Justin Gould responded in the meeting, “First of all, the idea that you would suggest that council was trying to have you switch a black woman is just absolutely…” Gould’s final word was inaudible as he was interrupted.
Weiss told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 22, “He (Brennan) is the one who made that racist slur, not council. The beauty of University Heights is its diversity. … It’s abhorrent and it can’t be tolerated that he can speak like that and get away with it. Our residents deserve better. This is on top of everything of his insensitivity to the Jewish community over the Rosh Hashanah incident.”
Weiss was referring to the first day of Rosh Hashanah when Brennan authorized a private detective to park outside of Aleksander Shul to observe the number of people entering and exiting the residential home housing the shul, as part of an ongoing legal dispute with the synagogue.
On Oct. 19, Brennan vetoed the ordinance that council approved 5-1, which would have compelled the mayor to take part in the annual performance review of Thomas. Councilwoman Susan D. Pardee did not attend the meeting.
Council has for several years and during the prior mayoral administration tried to involve the mayor in performance reviews and or discipline of the clerk of council, according to city Law Director Luke McConville and Brennan.
Thomas acts as clerk for the civil service commission, the planning commission, the board of zoning appeals and the records retention commission.
Solon Mayor Eddy Kraus told the CJN Oct. 27 that the Solon clerk of council’s annual review is performed by the council president and that he does not participate in that process since that employee is not part of the administration.
Beachwood’s clerk of council also works directly for its city council, Lynn B. Johnson, communications coordinator for the city of Beachwood told the CJN Oct. 27.
“The mayor does not take part in any review process or disciplinary action for the clerk of council,” Johnson said.
In Shaker Heights, by ordinance, the clerk of council is appointed by the mayor and affirmed by the majority of council. The mayor does the clerk of council’s performance reviews, Julie McGovern Voyzey, director of communications and marketing for the city of Shaker Heights, wrote the CJN in an Oct. 27 email.
“I’m taking issue with this particular ordinance as it’s been amended,” Brennan said at the Oct. 18 meeting, objecting particularly to a mandate of his attendance at the clerk of council’s annual performance review. “I appreciate the idea of the mayor providing material.”
In an Oct. 19 letter to Thomas, Brennan formalized his veto.
“Instead of using the productive and professional levers at their disposal, city council is attempting to assign away its authority, in the form of legislation, that was humiliating to the person they were targeting, and discussed it on the record in a public meeting,” Brennan wrote. “This person is the city’s most senior African American employee with over thirty years of service. Instead of productive dialogue with their employee, city council made a public spectacle. It is shameful, cowardly and racist.”
Weiss said council has no intent to fire Thomas, who is a 32-year city employee and has an annual salary of $67,200.
The ordinance was drafted by McConville, the only other city employee who works directly for council.
“All we want and all we’ve asked for is a collaboration, so that the mayor has the ability to discipline any clerk, not Kelly,” Weiss told the CJN. “This ordinance is not about Kelly. This ordinance is about any future clerk and current clerk, so the mayor has a combined supervisory capability with council to manage performance reviews, to manage performance, to be able to direct properly. It just streamlines what we already have in our charter. We are not asking anything outrageous. We are not there on a day-to-day basis, and he is.”
Brennan said in an Oct. 20 emailed statement to the CJN, “I cannot speak for the previous mayor, but in my view, their conduct towards the clerk will result in a claim against the city for race and age discrimination. I want no part of it.”
Thomas told the CJN Oct. 25 she had no comment on the mayor’s Oct. 18 remarks or his veto statement.
Weiss said council will reconsider the ordinance at its Nov. 1 meeting.