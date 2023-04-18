University Heights City Councilman Justin Gould resigned from city council during the April 17 meeting as he prepares to move to North Carolina with his fiance.
Gould was elected to his first four-year term that began Jan. 1, 2020, and was set to expire Dec. 31, 2023. Council will begin the process of gathering resumes and selecting a replacement within the next 30 days.
“There is a sentiment shared in my faith tradition: when we lose ourselves in the service of others we find our life’s purpose and happiness,” Gould said in his parting remarks. “In 2018, I found myself lost in the fog of the most personally excruciating era of my adult life. I reset my course by turning to these core values.”
It was then when vice mayor Michele Weiss spoke to him about serving the council, he said, and he soon met with Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan over coffee to translate his professional experience into campaign literature.
Earning his law degree from Cleveland State University College of Law and a Bachelor of Science degree from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, Gould is a former law clerk and mediator at Cleveland Municipal Court, former Cuyahoga County Prosecutor, and recently resigned from the U.S. Department of Justice after a decade of federal service.
Since taking the oath of office, he said, “We’ve made University Heights a more equitable place to live. We’ve successfully navigated budget cycles and a global pandemic. Although it has been painful to become increasingly unable to differentiate dissent from dysfunction in our leadership, serving the citizens of this lovely city has also offered joys and helped me grow.”
Gould gave thanks to the lessons and passion brought to the council by Brennan and Weiss, thanked his fellow council members, the city staff and the citizens of University Heights.
“The beautiful thing about living your most authentic life is the truly phenomenal people you attract,” Gould said. “... On a personal note, I also attracted a southern gentleman who recently asked me to marry him. I said yes. Love too is a core value, and following it in this instance will take me to North Carolina.”
He also addressed the “substantial changes” underway in University Heights, including University Square, transforming the city’s southern gateway, the housing stock, and modernizing the charter, zoning code and facilities plan.
“Pay attention to the people who represent you,” he said. “You are seen through the words they use and every action they take or delay. Take account of what they prioritize, and evaluate whether those are your priorities or are the true priorities of your city.”
Brennan shared the news on his Facebook page and wrote, “I want to thank Justin Gould for his service to the community and wish him and his husband much happiness as they start the next phase of their lives together in North Carolina.”
Council will accept letters of interest and resumes beginning April 19 until 4:30 p.m. April 28. The city charter gives council 30 days to fill the vacancy after April 18, otherwise the mayor is responsible for the appointment. The appointment will be made on or before May 15 for an abbreviated seven-month term until the next council elections in November, when the appointee, if interested in continuing, can run for election to a full term.
Letters of interest and resumes can be sent to City Hal, c/o Clerk of Council Kelly M. Thomas, 2300 Warrensville Center Road, University Heights, OH 44118, or emailed to kthomas@universityheights.com.