A demonstration will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. June 23 in University Heights.
A group of University Heights residents will be holding a peaceful demonstration that will incorporate a march and rally, according to a an email from University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan.
The march will start at Wiley Middle School and end at city hall.
Temporary road closures will include: Miramar Road at Cedar Road to Bushnell Road beginning at 4:45, except to arriving participants. The route of the march at 5:50 will be as follows: Miramar Road north to Cedar Road west to Warrensville Center Road south to Silsby Road and to City Hall. Cedar Road will reopen after the demonstrators have marched onto Warrensville Center Road. Warrensville Center Road from Cedar Road to Traymore Road will remain closed until the event concludes and the crowd disperses, about 8 p.m.
Most participants are expected to park at Wiley, but there may be more cars parked on side streets than usual, Brennan said.