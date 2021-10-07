University Heights Fall Fest will return after a year off, featuring more than 50 artists and vendors from across Northeast Ohio, activities for children, a concert and food trucks from 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 10.
“Fall Fest is another way we are building a sense of community here in University Heights,” Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said in a news release. “We had a great inaugural event in 2019, and we’ll be back and better than ever on Sunday.”
The event, which will be held at Walter Stinson Community Park on Fenwick Road, will feature artists such as Cleveland Firebrush, Burning River T’s, Crescent Rose Craft, Ogden Maple Farm, One Garden Greens, Unibrow Society, Dru Christine Fabrics & Design and Field of Dream’s Flowers.
There will be activities for children, such as Balloons by Blake, bubble artist Dr. U.R. Awesome, circus performers and pumpkin painting. The Fall Fest will also include a performance from 1980s’ dance band Back 2 The Future.