Warning: This article contains graphic and vulgar content and may be offensive. Reader discretion is advised.
This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Naava Prero.
Someone in a vehicle threw a beer bottle at a 13-year-old Fuchs Mizrachi School student in an Orthodox neighborhood in University Heights and screamed, “F-----g Jews, you’re f-----g idiots, Jews,” then drove away Oct 5.
Naava Prero had just gotten off a public school bus at the corner of Milton and Groveland roads on the afternoon of Oct. 5 when the incident took place. The bus pulled away, her mother, Rachel Prero, told the Cleveland Jewish News Oct. 6 and another vehicle pulled up to her daughter, who was wearing Fuchs Mizrachi school uniform, which is a short-sleeve blue polo shirt and pleated skirt. A woman, described as white, middle aged and wearing a baseball cap, threw the bottle, Prero said.
Naava ran home too shaken to get details of the vehicle described as large and dark, such as a license plate number, her mother said.
“She was very shaken up, and she’s OK because you know the bottle missed her,” Rachel Prero said. “But she told me that she really appreciated that I didn’t just say, like, these things happen but rather … let’s take action.”
Prero said she and her husband were both targeted as Jews verbally years ago and did not report the incidents and weighed whether to report the Oct. 5 incident.
“The perpetrators need to know we’re going to take a stand. We’re not just going to allow this to happen,” she said, adding that she felt strongly about protecting her child and that the physical component to the incident was of concern.
After the incident, one of the first questions Naava asked her mother was how the person knew she was Jewish.
Prero said a neighbor with an exterior security camera might have captured footage of the vehicle, which then turned on Churchill Boulevard.
“I called the police yesterday,” Prero said.
She said she then texted stopantisemitism.org, which blasted out the information in a tweet and on social media. She said the person who answered her at antisemitism.org encouraged her to make a police report in person.
University Heights (Cleveland) - ring camera has captured this photo from the attack.Neighbors on Churchill are being asked to check any security footage they may have that captured the license plate at 4:56/4:57pm EDT on October 6th 2021.Pls share with appropriate parties. https://t.co/lsZffzHeVC pic.twitter.com/VQL6AsTpuD— StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) October 6, 2021
University Heights police contacted Rachel Prero the morning of Oct. 6 and an officer stopped at her house to take a report.
“He did tell me there have been other incidents lately,” Prero said. “And I said, I even know of incidents that weren’t even reported.”
Prero said she asked police to publicize the incident “just to let people know … that they are investigating these reports so that people won’t feel so brazen to be able to … throw glass bottles at kids.”
James Pasch, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, told the CJN he learned of the incident through a third party.
“We have reached out to local law enforcement to offer to assist in any way possible,” Pasch said Oct. 6, adding he had not yet contacted the Prero family. “It is an act in a string of incidents that lead to growing concern. I can’t stress the need enough that if individuals see something that doesn’t seem right to please report it. Report it to local law enforcement, report it to our ADL office, report it to the Jewish Federation of Cleveland. We are all here to work on behalf of the community.”