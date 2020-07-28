A maintenance issue forced the temporary closing of Heinen’s at 2180 S. Green Road in University Heights on July 28. The store reopened at 10 a.m.
Shortly before the store’s scheduled opening at 8 a.m., employees were evacuated and the University Heights and South Euclid fire departments and University Heights Police Department responded to the scene.
A recorded message on the store’s telephone said, “Please be advised the store is temporarily closed due to a maintenance issue. We hope to reopen later today.”