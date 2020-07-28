A maintenance issue has forced the temporary closing of Heinen’s at 2180 S. Green Road in University Heights on July 28.

Shortly before the store’s scheduled opening at 8 a.m., employees were evacuated and the University Heights and South Euclid fire departments and University Heights Police Department responded to the scene.

A recorded message on the store’s telephone said, “Please be advised the store is temporarily closed due to a maintenance issue. We hope to reopen later today.”

It directed customers to check its website at heinens.com.

