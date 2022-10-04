The University Heights Fall Fest returned to Walter Stinson Community Park for a third year on Oct. 2.

PHOTOS: University Heights holds Fall Fest

The free event featured music, games, crafts, boutique vendors, inflatables and food from dozens of Northeast Ohio and local vendors.

Cooper, the University Heights mascot, entertained and took photos with attendees.

Pets were also allowed at the event and many were adorned with costumes and colorful outfits.

The event featured activities for all ages, including pumpkin decorating and face painting.

Anton Albert is a freelance journalist.

