Effective April 13 and until further notice, the city of University Heights will no longer pick up trash that is not secured in plastic garbage bags, according to an April 6 update from Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan.
“Please do your part to keep our service department employees safe,” Brennan wrote. “Please secure your trash in plastic garbage bags. Do not put loose trash in cans, and do not reuse small plastic shopping bags for trash. Bagged yard waste and special pickups for bulk items continue at this time, but that may change at any time, depending upon staffing.”