All University Heights city directors, chiefs, and nonbargaining full-time employees of the city, including the mayor, will take a temporary salary reduction equaling 80 hours over the next 20 weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the city’s newsletter.
The salary reductions come as a result of shortfalls in tax revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While municipal buildings will remain closed to the public, all government buildings in University Heights will now close to workers on Fridays at noon.
“These are tough times, probably the worst we’ve ever seen,” Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said in a the newsletter. “What has happened here is not your fault. None of this is a reflection on you. I know how hard you work. I know how dedicated you are to service and to this community. I could not be prouder of the people who work for this city.”
The city passed a balanced budget earlier this year, but is expecting a $2 million shortfall in 2020 due to reduced income tax revenue caused by closures related to the pandemic.
Brennan testified at the Ohio Statehouse, where he urged the General Assembly to release $370,000 in CARES Act money that was set aside for the city.
“I am optimistic we will see that, and other aid from the federal government,” Brennan said in the newsletter. “I remain hopeful that the economy picks up and our tax collection improves. But until the money is here, we cannot count on it.”