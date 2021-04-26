Warning: This article contains graphic and vulgar content and may be offensive. Reader discretion is advised.
University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan issued a statement of apology to the residents of University Heights April 26 regarding his use of graphic language during a telephone call with a resident.
The apology followed Jeffrey S. Porter describing a phone call he had with Brennan during a University Heights City Council meeting April 19, where Porter said that Brennan had called him and his wife “assholes” and him a “psychopath.”
Brennan said as mayor, he fell short of his standard seeking to “build a diverse and inclusive community” and has distracted council from city issues due to the reported phone call.
“It’s incumbent upon a leader to acknowledge when they are wrong,” Brennan said in his statement. “The language I used was inflammatory, and I regret using it. This is not the tone I have endeavored to set. In this instance, my words did not meet the standard our community expects or deserves. And for this, I am sorry.”
Brennan said his statement will be read into the record at the next city council meeting May 3, where council will vote if it wants to censure Brennan after “outbursts” in public meetings, executive sessions and at residents.
At the April 19 council meeting, Brennan said Porter and his wife, Vivienne Smith Porter, have repeatedly complained to multiple city staff and departments over the past two years about their next-door neighbor Daniel Grand’s desired use of his property at 2343 Miramar Blvd. as a Shabbos shul for Orthodox men, as previously reported by the CJN.
Porter said Brennan yelled at him and “used the word jerk multiple times. He said, ‘I’m sick of bullshit emails from your wife. You piss me off.’”
“‘You’re the worst neighbor in the world,’ he told me,” Porter said. “He called us assholes multiple times.”
The April 19 meeting quickly grew heated between Porter and Brennan, with Brennan asking for Porter to be muted after his five minutes of allotted speaking time.
“I said many things to you, Mr. Porter,” Brennan said. “I stand by everything I said.”
University Heights Vice Mayor Michele Weiss previously told the CJN Brennan has acted out “multiple times already” and his actions are “not ... a good reflection on the community.”