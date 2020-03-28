University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan is requesting that people who arrive in his city from out of state self-quarantine for 14 days.
His March 27 memo on self-quarantine said, “Thank you to all in our community who have been practicing social distancing and staying at home per the State of Ohio’s Stay-at-Home Order.
“We are concerned by the increase of vehicles we have seen in University Heights with New York and New Jersey plates. We know many of our residents (myself included) have ties to communities in these states. As we are under a Stay-at-Home Order, now is not a good time to travel or to host guests from out of town.
“In addition, we know that our snowbirds will be soon returning from Florida. New York, New Jersey, and Florida are among states with the highest number of cases of COVID-19.
“Knowing the degree of travel between our community and these states, and to protect our city:
“If you or members of your immediate family/household have (or recently have had) visitors from New York, New Jersey, or Florida, OR If you or members of your immediate family/household are returning (or recently returned) from New York, New Jersey, or Florida, THEN We request that you participate in a voluntary 14-day self-quarantine upon arrival in University Heights.”
He asked those who are traveling from or hosting guests from California, the Washington State, Michigan, Illinois, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania to self-quarantine as well.
“Please note that the City of Beachwood has also issued today an announcement and request for self-quarantine of 14 days for travelers or contact with (New York, New Jersey, Florida). Thank you for your cooperation. Be well and be safe.”