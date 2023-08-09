After more than 30 years of serving as University Heights’ city engineer Joe Ciuni and GPD Group of Akron decided to terminate its contract with the city and will not seek renewal at the end of the year.
In a July 24 letter hand-delivered to University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan, Ciuni, director, public works, Cleveland at GPD Group, stated the engineering firm’s intention to formally resign and terminate any contract extension or renewal of a professional services agreement for city engineer services with GPD. The most recent contract began Jan. 1, 2022, and is set to end Dec. 31, 2023.
“Historically, our team has renewed and extended the relationship under this form via city council ordinance,” Ciuni wrote in the letter. “We respectfully wish to deviate from such past practice and cease support at the end of the contract term, Dec. 31, 2023.”
The letter served to fulfill the agreement’s requirement of needing at least 90 days written notice to terminate the contract without cause. Ciuni wrote GPD intended to “not only meet but exceed this contractual requirement so the city may prepare for the needed replacement.”
“With this being said, while we honor the remainder of the agreement’s terms, please let us know how we can assist with winding down the affairs and future transition,” he wrote, adding GPD will not be attending any more city council meetings in person unless specifically required or requested by Brennan. All other stipend work will be honored and completed, but in association with the meeting departure, GPD will “forgo the stipend payment.”
When reached by the Cleveland Jewish News for comment on the departure or reason behind the contract termination, Ciuni indicated he had none, but ended his letter saying it has been an “honor” serving “the great city and community of University Heights.”
The letter did not insinuate any friction between the engineering firm and the city, but both Brennan and vice mayor Michele Weiss told the CJN otherwise – placing blame on each other for Ciuni’s resignation.
Brennan first announced GPD’s contract termination in a July 25 Facebook post, attaching Ciuni’s letter. In the post, Brennan specifically claimed the departure is a result of the engineering firm’s treatment by Weiss and councilman John Rach, and that their “disrespectful and unprofessional treatment” of GPD professionals over the last two years is recorded and “verifiable” through the city’s council meeting records.
Brennan told the CJN on Aug. 8 the “unprofessional tenor” of these interactions has resulted in no GPD engineers, Ciuni or otherwise, wanting to work with University Heights because they “don’t want to come here and deal with (Weiss and Rach).”
Brennan indicated “this kind of friction” started when Weiss was named vice mayor in January 2020 and continued throughout the pandemic. Once 2021 came around, Brennan categorized council’s methods as “hostile,” even “running one of their folks against me.” He is referring to the unsuccessful mayoral campaign of former councilwoman Barbara Blankfeld, who later resigned from council in May of this year and moved away.
“When I was re-elected, I reached out, extended my hand and said ‘Let’s hit the reset button and put the animosity behind us and get back to work for the people of University Heights.’ But they doubled down,” Brennan said. “... It has taken a hit the last year-and-a-half. This is about Weiss and her friends on council trying to break the city. They go out to residents and say, ‘Oh, there is so much dysfunction here, and we can fix it.’ But the people of this community can fix it by electing better people onto city council.”
A proposed professional services ordinance in 2022 was preceded by the creation of a small working group consisting of the mayor, Weiss, Rach, Ciuni, and two finance members, Rick Brenner and Stephen Wertheim. In these meetings, Brennan said, more “indignities” were inflicted on Ciuni and GPD, leading up to the creation and passage of the ordinance, 2023-07.
Brennan claims this ordinance “profoundly changes” the position of city engineer, adding the role originally functioned similarly to the city’s law director ,where the individual received a base pay and then is paid for the work based on what the city directs them to do. With the ordinance, he said, that role changes from a provider of engineering services to a manager of services – only allowing the city engineer projects less than $50,000 and those more than that being sent out to bid to other firms.
While that ordinance doesn’t apply to the city engineer until the end of the year, Brennan said the “competitive part” of the process is already met when city council approves the hiring of the engineer each year.
“The idea that we would bring in that engineer to only do the small things and then go back out to competitive bidding for the more expensive projects (is strange),” Brennan said. “The competition already exists on the front end. So, what I think you’re going to find when bidding for a new engineer, I don’t think we’re going to get a lot of firms particularly interested in taking on work once that goes into effect.”
In a statement sent to the CJN, Weiss also spoke on the significance of the ordinance. She claimed GPD was an “active participant” in pre-ordinance creation meetings and that the resulting ordinance was “built around” Ciuni and the firm.
“The mayor did not attend many of those meetings,” she added, noting the working group was created to address how the city should handle engineering fees above $15,000, which is the mayor’s spending limit.
Weiss claims those original meetings were “abruptly disbanded,” with Brennan calling it a “farce.” This led to the creation of the ordinance, resulting in any project under $14,999 could be authorized by the mayor, projects up to $49,999 had to be presented to council without bid, and anything over $50,000 would require a bidding process.
“To put this into perspective, the city has maybe one engineering project every three to five years that is over $50,000,” Weiss said. “All contracts under $50,000 would have been given to GPD.”
At the time, Weiss said GPD and Ciuni stated they weren’t “concerned” because they planned to be “extremely competitive in their bidding.”
But Brennan said Ciuni indicated at a Feb. 6 meeting that if the ordinance passed, he would resign. This led to council amending the effective date to Dec. 31, 2023.
Weiss said she feels University Heights’ is a leader in Northeast Ohio for passing the ordinance, which “gives transparency to our residents.” She added she feels as though “this is the mayor’s attempt to discredit city council by blaming them instead of his own incompetence at handling this position.”
Weiss also expressed sadness over Ciuni’s departure.
“He is a consummate professional and a pleasure to have worked with,” she said.
But for Brennan, he said he hopes residents consider electing new council members this November. The city plans to put out a request for offer to hire a new city engineer once GPD’s contract ends, he said. He also expressed concerns that the whole process of losing GPD and hiring a new firm will delay all major projects, including the Warrensville Center Road project and the multipurpose path joint project with Cleveland Heights, by at least a year as GPD works to close up current projects instead of looking ahead to future ones.
“The best thing we can do to prevent this from happening again is to elect city council members who have the city’s best interests at heart and who do the work of the city in good faith and aren’t trying to undercut the work of the administration,” he said. “This November, the people of University Heights should look carefully at their choices.”
Brennan also thanked Ciuni for his efforts, adding he is “University Heights through and through, although he lives in Shaker Heights now.”
“GPD has been exemplary in their service to the city for decades,” he said. “Joe has been the city engineer for over 30 years. He grew up here. This was his home. He even raised his kids here. He has been an exemplary public servant, and he did not deserve to go out like this. After 30-plus years of service, that should not result in getting the door slammed on your backside on the way out.”