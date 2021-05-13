University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan has taken back the strategic planning functions from city council and, in a May 11 memorandum, criticized Vice Mayor Michele Weiss.
Weiss, meanwhile, said much of the content of the memorandum is “not truthful.”
Brennan directed his three-page memorandum to Weiss and copied it to department heads, city council members, clerk of council and strategic planning subcommittee members. A copy was also sent to the Cleveland Jewish News.
The memorandum came eight days after Weiss made a motion to censure Brennan for “use of offensively coarse and unwarranted and inappropriate language and for the conduct unbecoming of the office of mayor.” City council voted 6-1 May 3 to censure Brennan in a public reprimand. Councilman Philip Ertel dissented.
Brennan denied any connection between the two.
“This has been in the works for a while,” Brennan told the CJN May 11. “We’ve been monitoring the works and the lack of progress of the committee and this was coming either way.”
“I’m sure that he was stunned by the censure,” Weiss told the CJN May 11. “I just feel that either his ego or power has made him act in this way because the Michael Brennan that I knew before would never treat somebody like this. All he has to do is pick up the phone. I don’t hold grudges. I’m a reasonable person. I am constantly trying to do good for the city.”
Both Weiss and Brennan said they have not talked with one another in recent weeks.
“I rarely hear from her and she tends to go ahead around me to talk to department heads,” Brennan told the CJN. “I don’t know why she feels the need to be so secretive. We should all be on the same team.”
Weiss said there is no requirement to inform the mayor when she contacts city department heads.
“I work for the residents,” she told the CJN.
In his memo, Brennan wrote city administration “will not be attending the May 12, 2021 subcommittee meeting, will no longer attend other subcommittee meetings or pre-meetings, and will no longer prepare materials or perform other work for the subcommittee.”
While he credited the committee with approval of a proposal by city administration for a municipal facilities study, he wrote, “Beyond that there has been a breakdown of communication by the vice mayor and city administration.”
Brennan said that breakdown has been “both in preparation for meetings and their subjects,” specifically not providing “descriptive” agendas.
Weiss praised the work of the subcommittee in her May 11 interview with the CJN and said she will formalize it “just for the record.” She also said the subcommittee has worked in “complete transparency” with a yearlong timeline.
“If anything, we helped him accomplish what he could not accomplish on his own,” she said, adding that the subcommittee deserves full credit for its work on a facilities assessment and a compensation chart.
“I’ve said this many, many times: All that I and council want to do is collaborate,” Weiss said. “I helped the mayor get elected. I stood by him and no one deserves to be treated the way we are being treated right now.”
Brennan wrote the subcommittee failed to follow through on agenda items, “on either approval or other feedback of the draft compensation scale.”
He wrote that Weiss “shut down attempted discussion by a citizen subcommittee member who raised a concern over the ongoing unresolved issue of the method of solid waste pickup.”
Brennan closed the memo with the following: “City administration thanks the subcommittee members, especially the citizen members, for their attendance and efforts to date as we now move the city forward.”