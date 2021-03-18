University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan gave the city’s first virtual State of the City address March 18, highlighting the city’s response to the pandemic, to racial protest and with a look to the future. He also hinted he would run for a second term as mayor in 2021.
Brennan, who acts as safety director and mayor, oversees the city’$19.8 million budget and about 100 city employees.
Brennan said that the COVID-19 pandemic forced the focus in his third year in office to “crisis management, public safety, and survival. As a result, our work here is not finished.
“There are things I intend to see through to completion, should the residents allow me that honor,” he said. “I will make a formal announcement on that soon.”
In a year when the city of about 13,100 made cuts to its budget, University Heights received $1.16 million in CARES Act funding, he said, as well as $937,034 from the state in Bureau of Workers’ Compensation refunds.
“As a result, even with our tax collection down, last year University Heights took in $1.2 million more than we spent,” he said.
Look ahead, he said, the city will receive $2,509,060 in American Rescue Plan Act funding in 2021.
“Half of this federal funding should be here in the next 30 to 60 days,” he said. “The rest will be here a year later.”
He said that aid will go primarily go toward infrastructure.
Brennan said the protest June 23 in University Heights was taken as a call to action.
“The University Heights Police Department embraced the opportunity to reflect and do better by the community,” he said, adding that a citizens committee of more than 20 residents was formed after that protest. “Going forward, working with Chief (Dustin) Rogers, we will transform our citizen committee into a standing and permanent citizen review board.”
In addition, he said both he and the law director review every use of force incident in the city.
“With so much at stake, I do not want to wait until tragedy happens here before we review and make changes,” he said.
He spoke of the construction of new homes in the citywide Community Reinvestment Area, which has spurred the building of new homes.
As to University Square, he said the space between Target and Macy’s will be rebuilt as 200 upscale market apartments in phase one of the project, which will also include live-work spaces and retail space.
“There may be a dog park, bocce ball court, a fitness facility, and a conference center,” Brennan said. Phase two could feature “more retail and apartments, entertainment venues, and perhaps senior housing.”
Calling it a “domino project,” he said the city will build a new municipal center once University Square is finished.
On Feb. 16, city council’s approved a site plan for South Taylor Place Condominiums will set the stage for 30 new townhomes to be built.
“This is the first major multi-unit housing development to be built in University Heights since the late 1970’s,” Brennan said. “This project will expand our tax base, bring new energy to the Cedar-Taylor District, and reinvigorate local business.”
Much of Brennan’s address was devoted to the city’s response to the pandemic. He showed his own arm, having been vaccinated March 15, and encouraged residents to get theirs as well.
“Our communication became a model emulated by other communities,” Brennan said of the city’s updates. “It contained not only summaries of the state pressers, but our own announcements of local interest, applying the state orders locally.”
He spoke of the city’s time out together, a fixed time when neighbors stepped out to greet each other.
This summer, the city will issue permits for community block parties and garage sales beginning June 1, and Purvis Park pool will reopen, he said.
“Memorial Day is still an option for this year,” he said, promising a parade either on Memorial Day or on July 4.
He also said there will be an outdoor showing of “Raiders of the Lost Ark” at John Carroll University July 1 followed by the University Heights Symphonic Band. The summer series, he said, will then move to Walter Stinson Community Park. Brennan showed a video of the bands that will perform, including Yiddishe Cup.
The city is about to engage in long-term planning process that will include zoning changes.
“Young people are leaving Ohio. We are an exception here in University Heights,” he said, adding the city has more 18- to 36-year-olds than any other in Cuyahoga County. “If we embrace the challenge now, then our best days are ahead.”
The presentation ended with a video slide show of images of the community and people in it.