University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan is considering austerity moves, including his own furlough, wage freezes as city revenue sources dry up during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In his mayor’s report, he stated, “With the city income tax being the largest source of revenue to provide essential services to our residents, with the 13% projected loss in the first quarter, and an estimated variance of possibly up to negative 20% for this year, together with increased delinquencies and excused delays in payments, and the understanding that we don’t get income tax on income that is lost and never earned. Our city may not be a business per se, but it is nevertheless susceptible to the swings of the economy.”
University Heights has a population of about 13,000 residents. The city's general fund is $15,656,213.
He said he asked Ohio’s U.S. Sens. Rob Portman, R-Cincinnati, and Sherrod Brown, D-Cleveland, to provide direct aid to cities.
“There is funding available for COVID-19 expenses, yes, but not for funding income replacement,” he wrote. “Not for funding the loss that pays for the basic services our residents count on every day.”
In his report he listed potential steps.
“These are not announcement of cuts, but rather, what is on the table for consideration,” Brennan wrote. “These are difficult things. I have said on several occasions that our employees are our city’s greatest asset. The people who make things happen here. The people whose service we rely upon. Nevertheless.
- Require all non-union staff to take unpaid furlough leave up to 80 hours between now and the end of the year. Cuyahoga County is pursuing a similar action to reduce expenses. If we decide to implement this, it need not be done all at once. Indeed, it really cannot. Not and be sensitive to personal financial need of our employees, not to mention operational need. That said, I cannot rightly ask our directors, chiefs, full time administrative staff and other non-union employees to take this hit alone. If we do this, I will impose the same unpaid furlough upon myself. We are all in this together, and I will be there with our employees.
- Pursue union negotiations that freeze wages for two years, and attempt to implement unpaid furloughs for the balance of 2020 and all of 2021. That will be a lot harder to do, given the essential functions our unionized employees serve.
- Announce a pay freeze on all non-union administrative positions of the city.
- Eliminate all outdoor functions related to recreation this summer. Closing of the pool and other summer rec would save approximately $200,000. Reduction or elimination of the parade, concert series, movie night, yoga in the park, fall fest, etc. could save another $50,000. I note that the parade has already been cancelled for this year, that the opening of the pool is at least delayed, and not yet formally canceled. And it should be noted that the concerts, movies, yoga and fall fest cost the city rather little money relatively. We have endeavored to have community events that are inexpensive, but high impact. If we eliminate these things, they will be greatly missed with little savings, and yet at this time, it is hard to ask employees to take furloughs while keeping these events.
- Gradually eliminate paid administrative leave as an option in instances where that category of leave is not used to directly address a COVID-19 illness situation with an employee or employee family member(s). Employees who are sent home on administrative leave, either due to the full or partial closing of their primary work facility, and are not working from home may have to be laid off until such time that conditions return to pre-COVID-19 levels.
- Eliminate the use of paid interns until we are back to full operational capacity. This is under consideration, though I am disinclined to end the educational mission that our internships provide. Or the projects that only they are in a position to complete.
- Temporarily not fill any vacant positions until such time that other restrictions (furloughs and wage freezes) are partially or fully lifted. I grant as we are reorganizing the building and housing and community development departments, an exception to hire for that reformed combined department will remain necessary. But this freeze may apply to the hiring of temp workers, without whom we may not have staff for a leaf vac program in the fall. We ought not ask for furloughs but then hire temps. And it is more work than the full time staff can cover.
- Defer major purchases scheduled for this year. The budget contained a provision for a new dump truck for $165,000; purchase was split $66,000 from Capital (400) and $99,000 from Sewer Capital (401). We need to concern ourselves with cash as much as appropriation at this point as our tax revenue drops.
- We should be receiving some stipend from the bureau of workers’ comp. We expect that payment or credit to resemble our annual premium commitment, which is roughly $150k/yr. Eliminating that obligation for this year helps our cash position.
- The Ohio Public Works Commission has waived installment obligations for the remainder of 2020. We have a payment due in June that we can defer until next year in the amount of $50,575.
- Defer or reduce the street program for 2020. Originally, the cost was estimated at $307,000. Again, any reduction or elimination of payment will help our cash position through the end of the year. I nevertheless encourage going out to bid on the program before we make this determination.
- Implement a temporary prohibition on any training or education expenses that are not required by a particular position or collective bargaining agreement.
- Implement a temporary prohibition on any expenses related to foo, ceremonies or civic functions until the end of the year. That would include no civic awards dinner – which we just finally brought back, and is a such a great community building and recognition event – it may have to give way for a short time.”
Brennan compared the economic impact of COVID-19 to that of 9/11 in 2001.
“The only other thing I can compare this event to, in scope, in catastrophe, in consequences, is 9/11,” he wrote. “On the day before 9/11, the world looked and was one way, and after 9/11, it was never that way again. This virus lacks the intent that those terrorists had. But our way of life is nevertheless changed. How it will look ultimately remains uncertain. All we can do is move forward, best we can, together. And do better to appreciate what we have and to look out for each other.”