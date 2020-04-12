University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan has floated two proposals to city council that would address emergency situations, should they arise, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
First, he has requested that council authorize the mayor to spend up to $50,000 to address expenses that may arise from the pandemic, which is a tool available to mayors of neighboring cities. He currently has authorization to spend up to $15,000.
Second, he has requested that the council approve a succession plan, should the mayor become incapacitated.
At the council’s April 6 meeting, neither proposal gained traction.
“No one moved to take it from the table,” he wrote in an April 7 email to the Cleveland Jewish News of the emergency spending ordinance. “So, the proposed ordinance was not considered, or voted on. While the order of succession plan was placed on the agenda on emergency, no one moved to adopt it on emergency. It was treated as being on first reading, and will be on the agenda of the next regular meeting, scheduled for April 20.”
Brennan made a plea to the council to pass the ordinances at the April 6 meeting.
“Here in University Heights, we saw the danger as well,” Brennan said to council in an April 6 statement that he emailed as an update to the community. “We took steps, early. With my fellow mayors and managers, we began taking briefings on this two months ago. The record will reflect that I first reported on these briefings to this council at our February 19th meeting.
“By all credible accounts the worst of this is still ahead. When I called the special meeting to first contemplate emergency legislation on March 19, there were only 119 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Ohio, only 53 confirmed cases in Cuyahoga County. Today, April 6, 2020, there are 4,450 confirmed cases in the state of Ohio, 871 in Cuyahoga County. On March 19, no one in Ohio was known to have died of this yet. Today, 142 have died, including 15 in this county. The number of confirmed cases is understood to be understated due to the overall lack of available testing. Nationwide, the number of confirmed cases has increased from 13,779 on March 19, to 363,791 today, April 6. This again is only the confirmed cases, and this is over the course of just 18 days. An increase 26 times over nationwide, compared to 37 times over here in Ohio.”
In addition, he wrote, “It is our duty as elected officials to take care of the citizens who put us here. We have a responsibility. that includes ensuring that the city continue to run best it can throughout this calamity.
“As laid out at the committee of the whole, if we lose our service employees, to sickness or quarantine. If we cannot hire temps, if we cannot obtain mutual aid, then we will have to enter into a temporary agreement with someone to pick up refuse. That arrangement, even temporary, will surely exceed the mayor’s spending authority. The emergency of that situation will require avoiding going to public bid. Under present law, if we cannot get a quorum of council, then whomever is mayor or acting is mayor, will be unable to enter an agreement to get the trash picked up. Such a scenario can be avoided by passing the emergency spending authority legislation this evening.