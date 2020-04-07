The University Heights Memorial Day Parade, one of the oldest and largest parades in Greater Cleveland, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Hall informed the parade committee April 3, according to a news release.
In lieu of a parade and ceremony, city hall will produce a video tribute to fallen residents. This tribute will be streamed via universityheights.com, and the city’s Facebook page and YouTube channel at 1 p.m. May 25
Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan said in the release he plans on the Memorial Day Parade being back in 2021 and that it will be “extra special.”