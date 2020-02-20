For Aliza Finegold, the district-based EdChoice school vouchers were a large part of her family’s decision to remain in Ohio.
As professionals, Finegold and her husband, Josh, could choose to live closer to family, the University Heights resident told the Cleveland Jewish News.
“We are a young professional couple and we chose to stay in Ohio because of EdChoice,” said Finegold, a nurse practitioner who works for CVS. “It really was a large factor in our decision-making. We have no family here. My husband’s from Memphis, Tenn. I’m from Fairlawn, N.J. Everybody lives pretty much on the East Coast at this point. And we have a lot of choices. ... I work for a company where I have a lot of choices of where I could work. And we choose to stay here. ... One of the main reasons is for these vouchers.”
She said she and her husband chose to move to University Heights deliberately.
“It was actually what directed us to buy a house where we bought a house in Cleveland – because we wanted to maintain our vouchers from our kids in Columbus. Right now we have six kids on the voucher and we have contributed back to the local economy as well. So, you know, it goes both ways.”
Finegold was the first person to testify before a conference committee of the Ohio Legislature on Feb. 11, days after it implemented a 60-day delay for the implementation of a massive expansion in the number of public schools that will become eligible as underperforming, or sending schools in Ohio.
It was Finegold’s second time testifying in Columbus. Her first time was nearly nine years ago: March 1, 2011. At that time, she appeared before a Senate committee. She said she did so because she appreciates what vouchers do for families.
Finegold’s children range in age from 2 to 16 years old. The family uses vouchers to pay for education of their children at Telshe Yeshiva in Wickliffe, Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School for Girls in Beachwood and the Hebrew Academy of Cleveland in Cleveland Heights.
“I really tried to focus on what I feel that this can do for the local economy in attracting young professionals to stay here, come here or stay here,” Finegold said. “There are economic benefits from it. I think there are local benefits. It encourages our public schools to improve. Public school’s not for everybody. We pay taxes, and so we should have a say in where the money goes as well.”
Finegold was not the only person who has traveled to Columbus to testify and lives in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District.
Legislators also heard from six students enrolled at district schools, as well as Superintendent Liz Kirby, school board member Dan Heintz and Jodi Sourini, school board president.
“The children of my district are giving up the highest percentage of their state funding to pay for other children’s private tuition via EdChoice,” Kirby testified. “This year alone, more than $7 million, a third of our state funding, has been deducted from our budget to pay for private school tuition. This is not sustainable.”
More than 1,400 students from that district use vouchers to pay for their parochial school education.
“If it weren’t for EdChoice, we would not have to ask our community for a levy until 2023,” Kirby said, referring to an upcoming March 17 levy. “And even then, the millage we would have to ask for would be significantly less. This levy is beginning to divide our community in ways I’ve never seen before.”
State Rep. Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, is concerned about the EdChoice voucher program.
“Public funds should go to public schools,” he said. “That said, I recognize that we need to compromise, and there can be a role for vouchers in a compromise. And so then the conversation becomes about doing vouchers the right way.”
Weinstein said he favors ending the performance-based or district-based voucher system and would favor expanding the income-based vouchers from the current 200% up to 250% of the federal poverty level.
He also favors funding vouchers differently, so as not to penalize public school districts, which pay parochial schools $4,650 for kindergarten through eighth graders and $6,000 for high school students.
Cleveland Heights-University Heights receives $2,167 per pupil in state funds; Shaker Heights receives $3,517 and Solon receives about $600 per pupil.
“And I’ll go one level further,” Weinstein said. “I don’t want those funds taking down from the state’s share of public school funds either.”
He also stressed the need for accountability on the part of parochial schools.
“Today the accountability for those public funds is lacking,” he said.
Howie Beigelman, executive director of Ohio Jewish Communities, also planned to testify as an interested party Feb. 20. He sent an advance copy of his written testimony to the Cleveland Jewish News.
By way of background, Beigelman explained that Ohio Jewish Communities is the voice of Ohio’s eight Jewish federations and about 150 Jewish agencies, including Jewish community day schools across Ohio.
"We submit this testimony today as truly 'interested parties' on behalf of all our individual schools, but especially so on behalf of each of our school families and every one of our students," he wrote. "We as an organization, as a movement of Jewish federations, and as a community remain solidly pro public school. ... We as advocates and you as policymakers can find a way to: 1 Fund public schools; 2 Fund these necessary scholarships to nonpublic schools; 3 Reform the report card (and) 4 Reform other policy issues. ..."
"So our parents, and our children, urge you to find the appropriate dollars needed and to reach across the aisle and to the opposite chamber to make this work," Beigelman wrote. "We are ready to work with you on it too."
Rabbi Yitz Frank, executive director of Agudath Israel of Ohio and chairman of the board of School Choice Ohio, was scheduled to testify Feb. 19 or Feb. 20. He provided an advance copy of his testimony to the Cleveland Jewish News.
He wrote about the issue from the standpoint of the parent.
“The choice in this conversation is not about public or private schools, nor whether we provide geographic or income-based choice,” he wrote. “An allegiance to one delivery system is foolish when parents have demonstrated a demand for more options.”
Frank intended to discuss the specifics of the House and Senate bills that have addressed the issue.
“I am confident that this conversation does not have to be a zero-sum game,” he wrote. “I think we all agree that parents are in the best position to identify the best schooling option for their children. We also agree that it is of the utmost importance to sufficiently fund our public-school systems. Both objectives can be accomplished if we want them to be. Few children will leave their public schools if they are being well served.”
While Shaker Heights will add two under-performing buildings under the current expansion plan and top-rated Solon will have its first under-performing school under the expansion plan, Frank planned to end his testimony with a reference to those districts.
“Not every family has the financial wherewithal or desire to pick up and move to Bexley, Shaker Heights or Solon,” he wrote. “And no family should have to.”