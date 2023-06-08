University Heights City Council recently took a stance against gun violence by unanimously passing a gun safety resolution.
The resolution, titled “A Resolution Calling Upon the State of Ohio to Ban the AR-15 and AR-15 Style of Semi-Automatic Weapons, among other Common Sense Gun Safety Reforms,” was signed on June 6 by University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan. The vote was 6-0, as there is one vacancy on the city’s council.
Brennan told the Cleveland Jewish News that he first proposed the resolution in March after a school shooting at The Covenant School on March 27 in Nashville, Tenn., claiming the lives of three 9-year-olds and three adults. The shooter was then shot and killed by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.
“Every time we have one of these shootings across the country, it’s absolutely gut-wrenching,” Brennan said. “This sort of thing could happen anywhere, and every time it does, I think of how absolutely awful it would be if it happened here and how absolutely preventable it is.”
Ohio legislature prevents cities and villages from putting forth their own gun legislation, so Brennan said he hopes to get the attention of state lawmakers to strengthen gun laws across the state by signing the resolution.
Federal law requires background checks by federally licensed gun dealers, but not private sellers. The only requirement for a concealed carry permit in Ohio is the person must be at least 21 years of age. The open carry of firearms is legal in Ohio, and concealed carry laws do not regulate the open carry of firearms.
“This is a very important issue, and on one end, we’re handcuffed,” Brennan said. “We’re not allowed to put forth ordinances that would bring forth the gun safety we want. But, city council and I are aligned on key issues, and Columbus needs to know we’re looking to them to pass common-sense gun safety laws and ban AR-15 semi-automatic weapons.”
As the mayor and chief safety officer of University Heights, Brennan said he considers the safety of the community every single day on the job.
“This is the sort of resolution that reminds Columbus that there are real consequences to their hands-off approach to guns,” he said. “We’re not living in normal times – where we have this inundation of firearms in communities across Ohio.”
Beachwood City Council also recently put forth a resolution that condemns gun violence, which was passed in February. Proposed by councilman Josh Mintz, that resolution was inspired, in part, by the February shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing that killed three and injured five, and his own experiences at the January 2017 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport that killed five and injured over 42 people.