The University Heights planning commission will hold a special meeting 7 p.m. March 23 to decide whether to recommend a special-use permit for the home at 2343 Miramar Blvd. to be used as a shul.
Rabbi Daniel J. Grand, who lives in and owns the house, submitted his application in response to a Jan. 21, 2021, cease-and-desist order he received from University Heights City Law Director Luke F. McConville of Nicola Gudbranson & Cooper, LLC in Cleveland.
Grand had previously applied for and received variances under the city’s zoning ordinance, which McConville referred to in his cease-and-desist letter.
“The city is particularly disturbed to learn of the proposed use of the premises as a place of religious assembly given that you recently appeared before the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals in connection with your application for variances,” McConville wrote. “The city is exploring whether variances granted for the premises may be voidable based upon a subsequent illegal use of the premises, or relating to material omissions during the hearing process.”
The planning commission tabled the item March 4 at the close of a virtual public hearing and meeting that lasted more than three hours and contained 126 screens at its height.
“I understand that we can deliberate in executive session for this application,” Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan who serves as chair of the planning commission told the Cleveland Jewish News March 11. “That was on advice from counsel. I did not ask on what grounds we were permitted to do that. I happen to think we should do the public’s business in public. I would rather not do it in executive session.”
Brennan said he will abide by the decision of the majority of the planning commission as to whether to take up the matter in public or executive session.
The city received 195 petitions opposing the special use permit, said planning commission member Paul Samborski, who opposes the project and made a motion to dismiss the application.
Of those attending the meeting, applicant Daniel J. Grand, who lives at 2343 Miramar Blvd., spoke in favor. He invited his lawyer, Ethan Rosenfeld, to ask him questions on direct examination.
“In the Jewish community it’s called a ‘Shabbos shul’ and it connotes a nimble and modest operation,” said Rosenfeld, adding there would be no parking permitted, something Grand reiterated in his testimony.
Grand said he hopes to use a single room in his house, which he calls the parlor and which was set up as a music studio. He said he has no plans to expand in his house if the shul becomes popular.
Grand said he chose the name Shomayah Tefillah (Hakneset) for its meaning, “G-d hears prayer.”
“It will not be accepted by me to bring any cars at all,” he said, adding his walk to his synagogue is more than one mile away and he is forming this shul in order to accommodate others in a similar situation – who find the prohibition against driving onerous, particularly during inclement weather.
Grand also predicted the shul would enhance property values by providing a worship space to Orthodox men would not be deleterious to health, safety or welfare of the neighborhood or community.
Other than Grand and Rabbi Aharon Rosskam, just two University Heights residents spoke in favor of the proposal.
Rabbi Jeremy Sandock said he was “excited” about the opportunity to worship closer to home.
Neighbor Jack Bolotin said it would have a positive effect on property values because it might attract Orthodox Jews to the neighborhood.
Eight neighbors, including Grand’s wife, Rachel, signed a petition supporting the presence of a shul at the Grand residence. Six rabbis signed a separate letter as well.
Rosskam said he and Grand first discussed the concept of a shul in January.
However, Adrienne Yelsky, who lives across the street, said when she welcomed the Grand family to the neighborhood two years ago as the house was undergoing construction, Daniel Grand made an invitation to her husband and another neighbor.
Quoting the conversation, she said Grand said, “Well, when we’re all finished, maybe you guys will come over here to daven.”
Speaking at the March 4 hearing, Yelsky said she opposed the plan.
“That to me is already very suspect,” she said.
Christopher Cooney, who lives on Miramar Boulevard, spoke against the project.
“I’m speaking on behalf of a significant number of homeowners on Miramar Boulevard,” he said, adding the application “is not specific and it does not state when these (minyanim) will actually occur.”
Cooney said Grand advertised on godaven.com, a website for traveling Jews in search of a minyan, a printout of which was contained in the packet for planning commission members.
“Why is he advertising on a site for traveling minyans?” asked Cooney, adding that allowing Grand’s special-use permit would “set a precedent.”
“He has not provided any clear or convincing evidence that approval for a special-use permit should be allowed,” Cooney said.
The meeting was held virtually in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
John P. Rach, who is a city council member and an architect as well as council’s representative to the planning commission, said the plan required a better drawing.
Grand had submitted a hand-drawn plan with photographs of the room.
The vote to table was 3-2. Michael Fine made the motion to table. April Urban provided the second. Rach voted for the motion. Brennan and Samborski opposed.