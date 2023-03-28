Two 17-year-old suspects were arrested in connection with the murder of Antonio Johnson, who was killed Nov. 24, 2021, according to a March 21 news release from Chief of Police Dustin Rogers and Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan.
Isaiah Myles Allen and Anthony Gerald Otis Jr. were recently charged in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court because both were 17 years old at the time of the incident. Now both 18, they are charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and aggravated robbery. Both are being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
On the day of the murder, officers responded to a call that shots were fired and a vehicle had crashed into another vehicle in the same area on Scholl Road. Officers discovered a 19-year-old male, identified as Antonio Johnson, with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. He was later pronounced dead at University Hospitals.
University Heights police partnered with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to find the suspects, according to the release.
“Investigators worked tirelessly to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” the release stated. “It is our anticipation that these charges will be bound over to the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas and that these young men will be tried as adults. We also suspect that at least one other person was directly involved in this murder and investigators will continue to follow all leads in order to identify and charge any additional suspects,” the release said.
Anyone with information that can help in this investigation can contact the Detective Bureau at 216-932-8799.
The University Heights Police Department acknowledged and thanked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation for sharing their expertise, resources and dedication to help find the suspects.
“We will continue to work together until the case is fully resolved,” the release said. “Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with Mr. Johnson’s family and friends who have been impacted by this tragedy, and we are hopeful that these recent developments can help bring about a sense of justice and closure for all those affected.”