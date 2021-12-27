University Heights police are seeking information related to an attempted carjacking at gun point that took place the morning of Dec. 26 in the parking garage of University Square.
A South Euclid man reported that he was the victim of an attempted carjacking at gun point at Target at 14070 Cedar Road in University Heights at about 7:30 a.m. Dec. 26.
The assailant carried a black semi-automatic handgun with a green laser attached.
He is described as a Black male in his early 20s, wearing a black-hooded sweatshirt and black pants, according to the victim.
The victim said he left the store at about 7:30 a.m. and “had been sitting in his vehicle near the third level south doors to send a text message,” according to a Dec. 27 news release from University Heights police.
“While sitting in his running vehicle, an unknown dark vehicle stopped next to his vehicle on the driver side. An unknown (black male) exited his vehicle and approached the victim with a firearm pointed at him.
“The male opened the door and told the victim to give him the keys or he would shoot him,” according to the news release. “The victim then pushed his hand out toward the gun to get the male away. As the male stepped away, the victim closed the door of his vehicle and sped away. Victim noticed there were 2 other (Black males) sitting in the front driver and passenger seats of the vehicle that watched the incident. He could not provide a further description of the other two males. “
University Heights police were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle involved.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the University Heights detective bureau at 216-932-8799.