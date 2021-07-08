University Heights police are seeking information related to a 7 p.m. July 6 carjacking in which the victims were followed, possibly from the supermarket, to their home, then told to leave the car at gunpoint.
“Officers responded to the 2400 block of Fenwick Road for a report of a car stolen at gunpoint,” according to a news release from University Heights police. “Upon arrival, and after making sure the 2 victims were unharmed, police learned that the victims had just returned from shopping at Cedar Center South. When the victims pulled into their driveway to unload their groceries, they were approached by two suspects who told them to drop everything on the ground and to not look at them.
The suspects then entered the victim’s car, a gray 2018 Subaru Forester, and headed westbound on Hillbrook Road. One of the victims had left their telephone in the car, which police tracked to the area of 14020 Cedar Road and found the phone in the street. It was collected and processed as evidence.
The suspects were described as males,16 to 18 years old, according to the news release; one Black, 5-foot-10, the other possibly Latino, 5-foot-6. Both were wearing black, long-sleeved sweatshirts, black pants and black face masks, and either black hats or hoods as well.
“One male had longer hair that protruded from the opening of the mask while the other had short or shaved hair,” the release stated. “Both males brandished small black firearms that appeared to be revolvers. There was no physical violence to either victim.”
“One of the victims recalls seeing a gray or tan sedan following them on the last portion of their drive home, and that it parked at the end of their driveway,” the release stated. “The suspects were said to have come from this car. Due to the proximity of the victims’ home to where they were shopping, there is a possibility that they were followed by the suspects from the shopping center parking lot.”
Police will continue to monitor public parking areas in the city in an attempt to locate any potential suspects and to help prevent future occurrences, according to the release. Police are investigating this crime and are attempting to locate any witnesses or video evidence that could assist in the process. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the University Heights Police detective bureau at 216-932-8799.