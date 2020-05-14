University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan announced May 14 the cancellation of all city sponsored events through Labor Day. In addition and the Beryl E. Rothschild Pool at Purvis Park will not open in 2020.
Brennan cited the health risks of holding large events during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Other cancellations are:
• Summer Concert Series, including shows at Walter Stinson Community Park and at John Carroll University
• Tennis lessons
• Yoga Tuesdays at The Walt
• Family Movie Nights at The Walt
• Arts and Crafts at the Park
• Touch-a-Truck
• National Night Out
• Senior Happenings with Mr. Walter Stinson
• B’nai B’rith Health Run
The city previously canceled its Memorial Day Parade.
Permits for block parties, parades and garage and yard sales were previously suspended and remain suspended until further notice. City tennis courts and playground equipment remain closed until further notice.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Health reports the 44118 ZIP, which includes University Heights, remains a rate of high infection for COVID-19.
Given the risk, it would be irresponsible to open the Purvis Park pool this season, the news release stated.
“Our pool is popular and attracts large crowds. We cannot reasonably expect to achieve social distancing in the pool,” Brennan said in the release. “While the pool water contains chlorine, we cannot be certain of the adequate disinfection of surfaces around the pool area or in the restrooms. Cloth face coverings would be difficult to breathe through when wet. City lifeguards could not perform rescues without exposing themselves to potential infection.
“While we all are willing to assume a certain amount of risk in our daily activities, there are risks in opening the pool and conducting other summer activities beyond what is normally associated with these activities, and beyond what is acceptable during this pandemic.”
A decision whether to hold scheduled fall events, including the City Beautiful Run, Fall Fest and the University Heights Civic Awards, will be made at a later date.