University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan doesn’t have a project completion date for the University Square or South Taylor Road projects, but he has much enthusiasm and plenty to say about what the projects will mean to the city when they are completed.
“University Square is not only the heart of University Heights, it’s the heart of the east side, so to reclaim and redevelop University Square is going to be a much needed shot in the arm to the entire region,” Brennan told the Cleveland Jewish News April 25. “It’s a very densely populated area, and there’s a strong consumer base here, and bringing University Square back on line as a center of development and retail, commerce and entertainment activities is paramount to moving our city forward, and moving the community at large forward.”
As far as a timeline, there won’t be any ribbon cuttings soon, but Brennan said University Heights negotiated a memorandum of understanding last year, which he said was agreed to in December, and the last stakeholder, Macy’s, signed off at the end of February. He said the MOU provides the framework for ongoing negotiations and will help to finalize the development plan and have all stakeholders on board.
“What has held us up was rounding up all the stakeholders to make this happen. Now everybody is talking and moving forward,” Brennan said.
“There will be over 200 apartments built in Cedar Towers, where T.J. Maxx was. The idea is to insert another floor between each of those floors and create six levels of housing with retail at the bottom level,” Brennan said.
“This will be market-rate housing primarily geared to young professionals who work at University Circle, but don’t want to live right on the (University) Circle,” he said, adding this should be attractive to the medical community. “This provides additional options for those who want to live up the hill.”
Brennan said the development will increase the city’s tax base substantially by having 200-plus new households, in addition to all the employees working and living in the new areas that are being redeveloped.
For those worried about congestion in the newly-developed area, Brennan said, don’t worry. Cedar Road was originally designed for much more traffic, and even with an increase from the new developments, it won’t hurt traffic flow, that the area was designed to handle more, he said.
It’s currently under-utilized, but all the infrastructure is there.”
Brennan said he’s hopeful that negotiations will be completed in the next two months and when done, he said the project will begin with the “peel-back” of the current parking garage, which he said is much larger than was ever needed or will be needed in the future. He said plans are to create a courtyard area within University Square to bring in more light.
He said the plan will not disrupt holiday parking and if they can’t begin the garage peel-back and have it completed by Black Friday in late November, they will begin the process after the holiday season.
Brennan said the South Taylor Place project, which broke ground Oct.14, 2022, and would be the first housing development since the 1970s, does not have a deadline for completion yet. Knez Homes is constructing 30 luxury town homes with optional rooftop decks on South Taylor Road, The 5-star energy-rated town homes will qualify for University Heights’ eligible 15-year tax abatement. With three-bedrooms, 2½ or 3½ baths, attached two-car garages, a guest bedroom with a full-bath or a flex room, they’ll also have an open-concept kitchen and living space, quartz counter tops and a large island. The third floor will have a primary suite and bath. Units with roof deck options will grant access to a fourth-story roof-top deck for relaxation or entertainment,
Brennan said there will be a street in the middle of the development named Mosaic Court, which is “symbolic of the city’s re-branding, embracing and celebrating diversity.
He called the project a concrete achievement in the city’s ongoing commitment to the success and improvement of the Cedar-Taylor district for modern living near downtown Cleveland, and the scientific, medical and cultural hub of Northeastern Ohio.
The project is expected to take up to two years to complete, and the town homes will be priced in the mid-$400,000 range.