The University Heights Civil Service Commission is holding an open competitive entrance examination for patrolmen third grade.
The University Heights Police Department currently has 31 officers, with one retirement set in April, Lt. Todd Kinley told the Cleveland Jewish News Jan. 31.
“We do anticipate hiring other people that we will hire off this list,” he said. “We’re establishing eligibility at this point.”
The basic requirements for applicants to take the exam are as follows: must be a U.S. citizen, a high school graduate (or GED), 21 years of age but not over the age of 35 as of the date on which they may be appointed, and proof of passage of the Police Officer Physical Agility Test from Cuyahoga Community College or equivalent.
The starting base pay is $76,420.91 plus $1,800 annual uniform allowance.
The written examination will be administered at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 at John Carroll University.
Applications are available at universityheights.com, in the University Heights Police Department lobby and at University Heights City Hall. Applications will be accepted from the first 100 via email to kthomas@universityheights.com and must be returned by 4 p.m. Feb. 18. A $20 application fee must be paid when the application is submitted.
For more information, contact civil service commission secretary Kelly Thomas at kthomas@universityheights.com or 216-932-7800, ext. 223.