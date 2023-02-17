University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan’s 2023 State of the City address carried a message of “moving forward” as he shared updates on ongoing and future projects, including the redevelopment of University Square.
The address took place Feb. 15 in the Dolan Science Center auditorium on the campus of John Carroll University, as Brennan opened with the story of the university moving to then-Idlewood Village in 1925 and inspiring the city name change to University Heights. This was the mayor’s fifth State of the City address.
“When I first got into office, there were a lot of things that were kind of the low-hanging fruit, things that we got done quickly (in the) first couple years I was here, and now we’re really grinding away at that long-term, slow-burn stuff,” Brennan told the Cleveland Jewish News. “And there is real progress we’re making.”
During his speech, he shared that moving forward sometimes means refusing to give up as he shared an update on University Square, which the city negotiated a memorandum of understanding in December 2022 with Target, Macy’s, new developers and all the stakeholders for the redevelopment.
“The framework is set for negotiating the rest of the deal so that we can begin the peel back of the garage and the construction of a mixed-use development, including 206 market-rate apartments, including new businesses, including one that I cannot identify to you tonight, but you’ll be learning more about relatively soon,” Brennan told the audience. “I can’t tell you who they are, but I will give you a small hint. Two words: family entertainment.”
He shared with the CJN there is a possibility the garage peel back could begin this year, but may have to wait until next year.
“Anything we do with the garage has to be completed before the holiday shopping season,” Brennan told the CJN. “So, it’s one of those things where if you haven’t started it by July 1, it probably doesn’t get done this year, but we’re angling to try to get that done.”
With the setting of JCU’s campus, Brennan also discussed the new 63,000-square-foot JCU Fieldhouse and Event Center to be built on South Belvoir Boulevard and the South Gateway Project which will bring a mixed-use development to Fairmount Circle, offering student residence living, restaurants, retail and a parking garage.
Throughout his address, he highlighted businesses, schools and individuals working to “move University Heights forward.” Speaking about 2024 and beyond, Brennan set goals to restore or create three positions: senior services coordinator, city planner and diversity, equity and inclusion officer.
University Heights has been working with Cleveland Heights and South Euclid for phase one of the Heights Regional Greenway Project, which Brennan said obtained committee approval for 100% funding for the SFY2023 NOACA Transportation for Livable Communities Initiative program in January and will go to a vote on March 10 before the full NOACA board.
University Heights and Cleveland Heights will also be receiving funding from the federal Transportation Alternatives Program for a multi-purpose path connecting Cleveland Heights and Cain Park to University Heights and The Walt and JCU, expected to begin construction in mid-2025.
He also spoke about the ongoing comprehensive zoning code update to meet goals of promoting reuse and redevelopment, ensuring regulations for efficient land use for pedestrians, cyclists and motorized traffic, and encouraging mixed-use development. In advance of such changes, he said the city is looking at streamlining the process for residential solar panels.
In sharing the financial state of the city, Brennan said the city collected more revenue than projected and spent less than budgeted in 2022, leaving a carryover balance, or “surplus,” of $6.5 million and over $10 million across all funds heading into 2023.
He ended his address with an urge for community involvement and announcing a revamped volunteer page on the city’s website.
“The state of the city is strong and it depends on each and every one of us,” Brennan said. “Together, let’s continue.”